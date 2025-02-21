GB News’s Bev Turner called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a ‘special military operation’ and Tom Tugendhat’s A++ comeback had everyone cheering

Politics bev turner GB News Ukraine

We don’t watch a lot of GB News (neither do you, obviously) but we’ve never seen anything quite like this.

Its presenter Bev Turner’s eye-opening take on the Russian invasion of Ukraine which had jaws dropping all over the place.

Among other things – many other things – Turner insisted on calling the invasion a ‘special military operation’ (just like Putin) and suggests it was never the Russian president’s intention to take over the whole of Ukraine.

It’s an extraordinary watch, and had the unlikely consequence people cheering on both her co-presenter Andrew Pierce and their guest, Conservative MP and erstwhile Tory party leadership wannabe, Tom Tugendhat, whose A++ response was all you cold have asked for in the circumstances.

It really is worth sticking with it for the full four minutes (sound up!)

'What do you think Putin went into that special military operation for?' 'It's only the Russians that call it a special military operation, everybody else calls it what it is.' Tom Tugendhat MP and Bev Turner clash over Vladimir Putin's intentions. pic.twitter.com/NWG0cUC5kN — GB News (@GBNEWS) February 20, 2025

Extraordinary scenes, with the look on her face speaking almost as many volumes as the words tumbling out of her mouth.

And here is exactly what people made of that.

1.

Bev Turner definitely not defending Putin here as she blames Zelensky for not capitulating. Good work by Tom Tugendhat calling her out. GB News is a crankzone https://t.co/bX6JtL8sFo — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) February 20, 2025

2.

Latest news from KGB news: Bev Turner: Special military operation Tom Tugendhat: It's only the Russians who call it a special military operation, everybody else calls it an invasion BT: No, it's not… some of Trump's govt will now call it a special military operation pic.twitter.com/02Q61dlesK — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) February 20, 2025

3.

GBNews needs to change its name to RTNews at this point. Tom Tugendhat, ex Security Minister, does well to push back the nonsense from Bev Turner, ex sports presenter..pic.twitter.com/38Mf0fcaVy — Dom (@DomDoodle) February 20, 2025

4.

WOW! Figurative murder on live tv. – Turner’s argument was destroyed in the calmest, most eloquent manner I’ve seen in a long time. – Even when she deployed the classic, populist ploy of changing the subject, he still countered successfully. Can’t believe I’m praising a Tory. — Michael Gillespie (@MickeyG_68) February 20, 2025

5.

6.

Bev Turner. What a fucking embarrassment along with GB News. Well done, Mr Tugendhat. https://t.co/2tHS0Dgbud — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) February 20, 2025

7.

Lol, Bev Turner proving she is unable to recall what literally happened across TVs and across social media 2 years ago? She doesn't recall Putin attempting to march on Kiev and getting his ass kicked by civilians with molotov cocktails and tractors? — Patrick Hölscher (@allnewtomorrow) February 20, 2025

8.

Beverley Turner, a sports presenter turned conspiracy theorist, attempts to argue the definition of a war with an MP who actually served in two https://t.co/5W1d9fikqu — David (@Zero_4) February 20, 2025

9.

Bev Turner passionately going into bat for a murderous dictator because… Well, fuck the woke! pic.twitter.com/1CgbCObUBn — Oliver Stirling (@OWS1892) February 20, 2025

Last word to @TomTugendhat.

I completely disagree with @beverleyturner, but in the UK, we don’t fear arrest or murder that. That's the freedom Ukrainians are fighting for. Brits know if you surrender to dictators you get neither peace nor freedom. https://t.co/0uXbMcZe6T — Tom Tugendhat (@TomTugendhat) February 20, 2025

