GB News’s Bev Turner called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a ‘special military operation’ and Tom Tugendhat’s A++ comeback had everyone cheering

John Plunkett. Updated February 21st, 2025

We don’t watch a lot of GB News (neither do you, obviously) but we’ve never seen anything quite like this.

Its presenter Bev Turner’s eye-opening take on the Russian invasion of Ukraine which had jaws dropping all over the place.

Among other things – many other things – Turner insisted on calling the invasion a ‘special military operation’ (just like Putin) and suggests it was never the Russian president’s intention to take over the whole of Ukraine.

It’s an extraordinary watch, and had the unlikely consequence people cheering on both her co-presenter Andrew Pierce and their guest, Conservative MP and erstwhile Tory party leadership wannabe, Tom Tugendhat, whose A++ response was all you cold have asked for in the circumstances.

It really is worth sticking with it for the full four minutes (sound up!)

Extraordinary scenes, with the look on her face speaking almost as many volumes as the words tumbling out of her mouth.

And here is exactly what people made of that.

Last word to @TomTugendhat.

