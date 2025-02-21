‘If you woke up tomorrow and found out you were the last person on Earth, what would you do?’ – 21 ways to approach the apocalypse

Life r/AskReddit

Have you ever idly wondered what it would be like to be the last person alive on the planet? Are you the practical type who would stock up and food and learn to fight wild dogs, or the nosy type who would break into Downing Street just to see where the Prime Minister keeps his underpants?

Redditor Alternative-Night158 posed the question:

‘If you woke up tomorrow and found out you were the last person on Earth, what would you do first?’

And the answers, both wise and whimsical, did not disappoint.

1.

‘Go to all the pharmacies and load up on my medications and needles. Probably get a massive truck and load the thing with non perishable food and water and any weapons, clothing, first aid, batteries etc. Then head as far south as possible for good weather. Then just spend my time learning everything I can until the end of times and maybe make a monument so possible alien visitors would know what happened.

–Wookard

2.

‘Finally, I have time to read. Oh no, my glasses—’

–tastystarbits

3.

‘Cry for a while, I guess. Then I would want to figure out how to grow and roast my own coffee beans.’

–Glade_Runner

4.

‘I would go house to house just to critique everyone’s decor. As well as raid their cupboards.’

–knapper91

5.

‘Move as far away from a nuclear reactor as possible since nobody will be monitoring them anymore.’

–yeahwellokay

6.

‘Open as many doors as I can to save the pets left behind. And then explore the whole world with my army of cats.’

–both-and-neither

7.

‘Go to the grocery store and pig out on ice cream, because there won’t be any in the future.’

–Ind132

8.

‘I’d go a mattress store and build the ultimate massive bed with tons of blankets and nap there. So cosy.’

–BuzzVibes

9.

‘Utilize the internet while it is available to procure directions to places i can get solar panels and batteries, then an electric car, then find a farmstead somewhere and start farming.

‘You’d have a very limited time in which to make use of gasoline, and the power grid and internet would fail relatively quickly as well, so it’d be about stockpiling food, getting ways to produce food, and then finding ways to hoard entertainment that doesn’t require the net. Tvs, DVD players, older consoles and games that don’t need a net connection to download games, etc.

‘And gathering as many books as physically possible, while protecting and maintaining the closest library.’

–MegaTreeSeed

10.

‘In general I’m a pretty apathetic person who doesn’t want kids, but I think it would be fun to go find a sperm bank and try to impregnate myself somehow.’

–Majestic_Heron21