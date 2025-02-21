US nigel farage

Nigel Farage whined he wasn’t able to say anything in Britain and these 17 Brits begged to differ in magnificent style

John Plunkett. Updated February 21st, 2025

The Conservative Political Action Conference currently going on in Maryland describes itself as ‘home to the most influential gathering of conservatives in the world’.

That’s as maybe, but it also closely resembles some sort of portal to a hideous alternative reality, a loathsome upside down world with not so much a guest list as a dregs list.

Which brings us neatly to Nigel Farage who joined Liz Truss among the guest speakers at the event.

The Reform UK leader was telling every American who would listen how awful it was he wasn’t allowed to speak his mind – or indeed say anything – in the UK without the threat of being thrown into prison.

Which certainly came as some surprise to Brits everywhere, many of whom are unable to pass a single day without seeing or hearing Farage on TV, the radio or elsewhere. Not always on the BBC, obviously. Just often.

And these people surely said it best.

