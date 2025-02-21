Nigel Farage whined he wasn’t able to say anything in Britain and these 17 Brits begged to differ in magnificent style

US nigel farage

The Conservative Political Action Conference currently going on in Maryland describes itself as ‘home to the most influential gathering of conservatives in the world’.

That’s as maybe, but it also closely resembles some sort of portal to a hideous alternative reality, a loathsome upside down world with not so much a guest list as a dregs list.

Which brings us neatly to Nigel Farage who joined Liz Truss among the guest speakers at the event.

The Reform UK leader was telling every American who would listen how awful it was he wasn’t allowed to speak his mind – or indeed say anything – in the UK without the threat of being thrown into prison.

Nigel Farage, “My country, you can’t say anything, or you might get put In prison” “We’re getting poorer, everybody is miserable, we’re governed by an leftwing awful government” “Suddenly post Nov 5th America is optimistic, its upbeat, its the beginning of a golden age in… pic.twitter.com/u5t1xyfPsV — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 21, 2025

Which certainly came as some surprise to Brits everywhere, many of whom are unable to pass a single day without seeing or hearing Farage on TV, the radio or elsewhere. Not always on the BBC, obviously. Just often.

And these people surely said it best.

Treacherous moron who never ever shuts up and is always on the telly complains you can’t say anything. https://t.co/PEntfz3WGJ — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) February 20, 2025

I can say stuff, you’re a frog-face race bating bigoted twat who is simultaneously up the arse of that orange rapist and the Russian terrorist whilst fraudulent taking dosh off simpletons.

I guarantee I will never go to prison for saying that. Oh and you’re a twat. #Farage https://t.co/53VFH7152T — The Rev. Anton Mittens (@MittensOff) February 20, 2025

“They made my life Hell”. Hell earns six figure sums on top of the MPs salary, while talking down his country on the world stage. https://t.co/xTb23xSPF7 — nick abbot (@NIAbbot) February 21, 2025

He is living proof that isn’t true. https://t.co/2WtNS61D8Z — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) February 21, 2025

Denigrating your own country with lies and misinformation – Farage is no patriot. He hates our country. A Putin Poodle. https://t.co/hhqne7lmZa — Jonathan Brash MP (@JonathanBrash) February 20, 2025

He lies all the time. It’s simply untrue what he’s saying. I do wish journalists would fact check and then clarify for the record his interminable torrent of bullshit. — Miffy (@miffythegamer) February 20, 2025

