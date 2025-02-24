This Kamala Harris quote from last year’s debate with Trump has a certain ‘I told you so’ ring to it

US donald trump kamala harris

There’s a debate going on about Donald Trump‘s relationship with Vladimir Putin. The two factions are arguing over whether Putin bends the knee to the Russian dictator, or is he allowed to bow his head, as a concession to his advanced years and poor physical condition.

Of course, there are also some who claim Trump is even-handed and is simply treating Putin as he would any other powerful leader, but they also said that Anti-fa and the FBI stormed the Capitol on January 6th 2021, yet they cheered when Donald Trump freed the people convicted for it, so we’ll probably just ignore that cohort.

Whatever anyone says, there’s no doubt that Donald Trump has consistently failed to make any negative comments about Putin and Russia, yet tore into Zelenskyy and Ukraine with gross disinformation, including blaming the country for its own illegal invasion by Russia.

Trump attacks Zelenskyy: "He refuses to have elections. He's low in the real Ukrainian polls … the only thing he was really good at was playing Joe Biden like a fiddle … a dictator without elections, Zelenskyy gotta move fast or he won't have a country left." pic.twitter.com/fZCgrTE4WV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 19, 2025

A clip from the presidential debate between Trump and Kamala Harris in September 2024 has become extremely relevant again, because she predicted exactly what would happen if he were re-elected.

“Why don’t you tell the 800,000 Polish-Americans, right here in Pennsylvania, how quickly you would give up for the sake of favour and what you think is a friendship with what is known to be a dictator who would eat you for lunch.”

Well, that’s awkward. There were some ‘what if’ moments after people rewatched the clip, and they had plenty of other things to say on the matter.

1.

She was spot on but the dense nazi knuckledraggers don't care https://t.co/TJrL9sNdtp — terry christian (@terrychristian) February 19, 2025

2.

Hilary was right and so was Kamala. American males just hate women https://t.co/jwFLjnJ02u — El Big Man (@ElBig_Man) February 20, 2025

3.

She said he'd get eaten for lunch by Putin. He got eaten for lunch by Putin. https://t.co/mJxXsVJ7yR — David Hirsh (@DavidHirsh) February 20, 2025

4.

Kamala Harris was right: “Those dictators are rooting for you because they know they can manipulate you with flattery and favors” Trump today: “President Putin even used my very strong Campaign motto of, “COMMON SENSE.” We both believe very strongly in it.” pic.twitter.com/wiKxnLoHGQ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 12, 2025

5.

He laughs. Probably thinking: “Actually he promised me some beachfront in, Crimea” — Memecoin Quant (@Memecoin_Quant) February 19, 2025

6.

She was right about all of it. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) February 12, 2025

7.

She was excellent on Russia. Unfortunately , Trump knows that our country ( with the greatest generation gone) thinks only about today. It was clear he was gonna sell out. I hope Europe calls his bluff. — Anthony D. Galluccio (@ADGitsme) February 19, 2025

8.

I often think back to the debate and fondly recall how she deftly destroyed him and every one of his lies and sidetracks. I thought there was no way any rational person would vote for him now. I remember how shaken he was that he didn't want to debate her again. She was right. https://t.co/iHKzvv5hVv — Dean (@folsomcounty) February 19, 2025

9.

10.

Can’t deny she roasted him hard here — Richmf (@lordinov) February 20, 2025

11.

Putin has taken over the US without a shot being fired — Diviner (@islander_p74358) February 12, 2025

12.

There a clip in this debate for literally everything he’s done so far. She called it all word for word. Yet “wOrD sAlAd” and “wHeRe’S heR pOliCiEs” were all that was voiced after the debate. People are so stupid. https://t.co/rHVxDy1lWi — ♕AW♕ (@ATrueKing241) February 19, 2025

13.

In fairness she once expressed empathy toward trans people so really Americans didn’t have much of a choice https://t.co/zH4sCvE6Us — Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) February 19, 2025

14.

(PETER COYOTE VOICE) "After the fall of Kiev at the end of 2025… and the appearance of Russian tanks along Ukraine's border with Poland… history would prove that Putin did in fact 'eat him for lunch'." https://t.co/f1ddGWfOiN — Brendan Smith (@blacksab67) February 19, 2025

She wasn’t – and isn’t – the only politician who can see exactly where Trump is at regarding the likes of Putin. This assessment is brutal, but accurate.

Former Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull: “When you see Trump with Putin, as I have on a few occasions, he’s like the 12-year-old boy that goes to high school and meets the captain of the football team. ‘My hero!’ It’s really creepy…the creepiness was palpable” pic.twitter.com/ep1Lpj8k4a — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 12, 2025

H/T Micah Erfan Image Screengrab