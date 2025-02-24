US donald trump kamala harris

This Kamala Harris quote from last year’s debate with Trump has a certain ‘I told you so’ ring to it

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 24th, 2025

There’s a debate going on about Donald Trump‘s relationship with Vladimir Putin. The two factions are arguing over whether Putin bends the knee to the Russian dictator, or is he allowed to bow his head, as a concession to his advanced years and poor physical condition.

Of course, there are also some who claim Trump is even-handed and is simply treating Putin as he would any other powerful leader, but they also said that Anti-fa and the FBI stormed the Capitol on January 6th 2021, yet they cheered when Donald Trump freed the people convicted for it, so we’ll probably just ignore that cohort.

Whatever anyone says, there’s no doubt that Donald Trump has consistently failed to make any negative comments about Putin and Russia, yet tore into Zelenskyy and Ukraine with gross disinformation, including blaming the country for its own illegal invasion by Russia.

A clip from the presidential debate between Trump and Kamala Harris in September 2024 has become extremely relevant again, because she predicted exactly what would happen if he were re-elected.

“Why don’t you tell the 800,000 Polish-Americans, right here in Pennsylvania, how quickly you would give up for the sake of favour and what you think is a friendship with what is known to be a dictator who would eat you for lunch.”

Well, that’s awkward. There were some ‘what if’ moments after people rewatched the clip, and they had plenty of other things to say on the matter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

She wasn’t – and isn’t – the only politician who can see exactly where Trump is at regarding the likes of Putin. This assessment is brutal, but accurate.

READ MORE

Jonathan Pie weighed in on Donald Trump’s stance on Ukraine, and it’s the NSFW shredding he so truly deserves

H/T Micah Erfan Image Screengrab