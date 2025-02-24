Entertainment lbc

People suspect this LBC caller’s wife may have been him doing a funny voice – See what you think

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 24th, 2025

When it comes to LBC callers, all human life is there.

It isn’t simply because the station’s presenters cover a range of political positions, but also because some people are listening because they agree with the general vibe of whatever show it is, while others are waiting for an excuse to ring in and pick a fight.

This guy, calling himself Clive, who rang Henry Riley’s 4 am to 7 am show to talk about the nudism he and his ‘wife’ enjoy – well, he was a whole other kettle of fish.

Listen to this.

The fact that she started off by saying “Hi. I’m Cynthia, his husband.” rang an alarm bell or two, then ‘Clive’ asking her “What did you think, I think Clive’s saying the last beach we went to …” put the tin hat on any possibility that it wasn’t a prank.

Can anyone vouch for the whereabouts of Dom Joly?

Anyway, it entertained the internet, and these comments captured the mood.

