If you ever doubted the talent of Meryl Streep (and why would you?), these Don’t Look Up outtakes will set you straight

The Netflix climate change satire, Don’t Look Up, takes a sideways look at how greed is proving to be the undoing of the human species.

The December 2021 release somewhat split the internet, but whether you’re a fan or not, you’d have to agree it has a hell of a cast, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett and Mark Rylance, among other such luminaries.

One of those luminaries is the versatile legend, Meryl Streep – in the role of the President of the United States. Writer/director Adam McKay revealed in an episode of Seriously Funny that during improvised takes, she made each one completely different.

It’s a fascinating watch.

YouTube users were spellbound.

This is straight up a exercise you do in drama school! very nice to see it actually being put to use.

kristoferwilson6593

This is really impressive. The funny part is the imaginary voice she’s making up in her phone call, but her reactions are quite logical responses to what she’s imagining. Fascinating.

Joseph Hitchcock

Can you imagine the rest of the crew have to keep a straight face while Ms Streep does her improve? I can’t. That’s why she is GOAT.

Samsung TabS

I think we can all agree she is truly from another planet… She can do anything!!

richmoves

Not for nothing she is the most-nominated actor in the history of the Oscars and a three-time winner of it!

OSCAR LEONARDO MARTINEZ – LIZARRAGA

When the phone calls found their way to TikTok, viewers there were equally blown away.

Her fellow actor Alyssa Milano summed it up.

