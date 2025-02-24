These Germans had a message for Elon Musk after his favoured right-wing party failed to win the election and the fury of these Magas made it even better

Politics elon musk germany

Elon Musk has made it no secret that he wanted the far-right AfD to win the German elections.

Only the AfD can save Germany https://t.co/Afu0ea1Fvt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2024

So imagine the disappointment of Donald Trump’s sidekick in chief when the AfD came second (despite a frankly terrifying surge in popularity) with the centre-right CDU/CSU the biggest party and likely to form a coalition with the Social Democratic Party.

And we mention it because the video of these young Germans ‘sending a message’ to Musk just went viral on Twitter.

After today's elections, Germans send their greetings to Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/QOWdvV4Hyj — Maverick Fella (@RobertPMaverick) February 23, 2025

And enjoyable as that was, it was nothing compared to the satisfaction of reasing the furious Maga responses.

Well I was feeling bad for Germans until this. Good luck with your open borders kids. — SouthernRepublicanMomma (@floridaborn0613) February 24, 2025

Oh dear, the most vulnerable are gloating about their own demise. — Far right thug (@ukintrouble) February 24, 2025

I understand now how Nazis rose to power. Arrogance and idiocy. — Facts over Feelings (@scrollinyou) February 24, 2025

And these comebacks were just the icing on the cake.

Europeans are always like this until they let their mouths overload their asses and have to beg the USA to bring our military in to save them from themselves. — Scott Simmons (@RSSimmons1960) February 24, 2025

The only country that requested the activation of NATO's Article 5 was the USA. — Maverick Fella (@RobertPMaverick) February 24, 2025

Well. Enjoy getting stabbed I guess ‍♂️ — NorArm Tactical (@norarm_tactical) February 24, 2025

Intentional Homicide Rate GER: 0.823 (per 100k) Intentional Homicide Rate USA: 5.763 (per 100k) — Maverick Fella (@RobertPMaverick) February 24, 2025

Source @RobertPMaverick