Politics elon musk germany

These Germans had a message for Elon Musk after his favoured right-wing party failed to win the election and the fury of these Magas made it even better

John Plunkett. Updated February 24th, 2025

Elon Musk has made it no secret that he wanted the far-right AfD to win the German elections.

So imagine the disappointment of Donald Trump’s sidekick in chief when the AfD came second (despite a frankly terrifying surge in popularity) with the centre-right CDU/CSU the biggest party and likely to form a coalition with the Social Democratic Party.

And we mention it because the video of these young Germans ‘sending a message’ to Musk just went viral on Twitter.

And enjoyable as that was, it was nothing compared to the satisfaction of reasing the furious Maga responses.

And these comebacks were just the icing on the cake.

READ MORE

Elon Musk is asking US federal workers to list their achievements or resign and this senator’s A++ comeback was the ultimate one-two

Source @RobertPMaverick