17 film quotes that have been given very ‘British’ makeovers – or makeunders. You decide!

Twitter VeryBritishProblems

The fabulous VeryBritishProblems has been thinking about films.

Here’s how they imagined an American classic might have sounded if it had been British.

If The Blues Brothers were British: “It’s Monday morning, it’s 12 miles to work, I’ve hardly any petrol (last night I stupidly said “I’ll just fill up in the morning” instead of doing it right away), half a pack of Wine Gums, it’s damp and grey, and I’m wearing a thermal vest.… pic.twitter.com/pMUA9jdrrJ — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) February 24, 2025

That sounds about right to us. It inspired them to post this challenge.

Challenge: change a famous American film quote to make it British! https://t.co/ZJTqwKhj7f — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) February 24, 2025

Once again, fans of the account stepped up with brilliant suggestions, and these grabbed our attention.

1.

“a census taker once tried to test me, i told him it wasn’t a good time and i was a bit busy right now” pic.twitter.com/gyxPKYShyb — Brian Moore (@BriMoo9) February 24, 2025

2.

You have to ask yourself, do I feel lucky?

Right.

Well, soon knock that out of you. Going to rain in a minute, likely stay on all day, bit colder than usual at this time of year. I’m supposed to be going out, probably won’t now. Stay in, watch a bit of telly.

So, do you?

Mate? pic.twitter.com/aEKgRtxMMd — Chief Cat (@ChiefGolfCat) February 24, 2025

3.

"I love you pet"

"I love you too chuck" pic.twitter.com/fDH1piwMYz — MURPH (@murphaloid) February 24, 2025

4.

‘I’ll have what she’s having – provided that’s ok and you still have some left? I honestly don’t mind having something else if it’s inconvenient’ — Lucy the Pug (@LucythePug1110) February 24, 2025

5.

Life’s like a tin of Quality Street, you never know what you’re going to pick darling — Stefan (@HyjekStefan) February 24, 2025

6.

I feel the need, the need for nose to tail traffic travelling at 5mph — Kevin Croombs (@gammyeye1) February 24, 2025

7.

Houston, sorry, I don't like to bother you but…" – Apollo 13, 1995 — Darren McLean (@DarrenJMcLean) February 24, 2025

8.

I am QUITE cross and shan't put up with it much longer!

Sorry… — CarolJude (an Idiot's tale) (@caroljude) February 24, 2025

9.