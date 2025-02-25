Twitter VeryBritishProblems

17 film quotes that have been given very ‘British’ makeovers – or makeunders. You decide!

Poke Staff. Updated February 25th, 2025

The fabulous VeryBritishProblems has been thinking about films.

Here’s how they imagined an American classic might have sounded if it had been British.

That sounds about right to us. It inspired them to post this challenge.

Once again, fans of the account stepped up with brilliant suggestions, and these grabbed our attention.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2