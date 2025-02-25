Animals cats

The pitch-invading cat that gave these players the runaround is still a purrfect mood-lifter

Poke Staff. Updated February 25th, 2025

Cricket might have the old ‘rain stopped play’ excuse, but football has some altogether more lively – and cute – interruptions.

One Sheffield Wednesday versus Wigan Athletic fixture at Hillsborough back in 2022 was the purrfect example, when a cat put the players through their paces with its pitch invasion.

Watch what happened.

Football journalist Joe Crann shared some other viewpoints.

The sideshow was a hit.

We tip our hats to Tim Heming for this comment.

If you were wondering what happened to the cat – it’s safe and well, though disappointed not to have played the full 90 minutes. It might have more luck at Kitten Athletic.

