The pitch-invading cat that gave these players the runaround is still a purrfect mood-lifter

Cricket might have the old ‘rain stopped play’ excuse, but football has some altogether more lively – and cute – interruptions.

One Sheffield Wednesday versus Wigan Athletic fixture at Hillsborough back in 2022 was the purrfect example, when a cat put the players through their paces with its pitch invasion.

Watch what happened.

Cat on the pitch at Hillsborough pic.twitter.com/0uJ67slQ9P — Rob Staton (@robstaton) February 8, 2022

Football journalist Joe Crann shared some other viewpoints.

A short story from Hillsborough. pic.twitter.com/nYfcMSBg96 — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) February 9, 2022

The sideshow was a hit.

1.

A cat ran on the pitch at Hillsborough tonight and Wigan’s Jason Kerr gave it a little tickle before carefully helping it off. Not kicked pic.twitter.com/3Blp9zVDWV — Jack Kenmare (@jackkenmare_) February 8, 2022

2.

The revolution begins https://t.co/6PNEn6niYY — Chris Lepkowski (@chrislepkowski) February 8, 2022

3.

What football is all about https://t.co/W4PDDEVcFq — Rob Rouse (@robrouse) February 8, 2022

4.

5.

Wholesome images of footballers treating a cat nicely https://t.co/4w2O6uLL30 — Chris Holt (@HoltChris) February 8, 2022

6.

The most peaceful protest you will see this week https://t.co/axN2rIksMX — John Thompson PhD (@radiologyjohn) February 9, 2022

7.

Cat: Finally, the attention I deserve https://t.co/ESMMzQIGO6 — Ashley Hayman-Gill (she/her) (@therealashers) February 9, 2022

8.

This is probably the only time I'm going to share a sportsball video because kitty https://t.co/qmWOAZ7LC6 — Iain Mulady (@IainMulady) February 9, 2022

9.

The fight back has begun! https://t.co/TAkWZUYHBS — GuvnorsAssembly (@GuvnorsAssembly) February 9, 2022

We tip our hats to Tim Heming for this comment.

The Owls and the Pussycat https://t.co/Sw8BeRjlUv — Tim Heming (@Timheming) February 8, 2022

If you were wondering what happened to the cat – it’s safe and well, though disappointed not to have played the full 90 minutes. It might have more luck at Kitten Athletic.

Good news on the cat front – been told it’s been sent home with a vet who was at Hillsborough and is safe and well. 🐈‍⬛ https://t.co/nT36upOKQD — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) February 8, 2022

The little fella left the stadium safe and sound 🐈 pic.twitter.com/cqL4owVWmS — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) February 8, 2022

