The pitch-invading cat that gave these players the runaround is still a purrfect mood-lifter
Cricket might have the old ‘rain stopped play’ excuse, but football has some altogether more lively – and cute – interruptions.
One Sheffield Wednesday versus Wigan Athletic fixture at Hillsborough back in 2022 was the purrfect example, when a cat put the players through their paces with its pitch invasion.
Watch what happened.
Cat on the pitch at Hillsborough pic.twitter.com/0uJ67slQ9P
— Rob Staton (@robstaton) February 8, 2022
Football journalist Joe Crann shared some other viewpoints.
A short story from Hillsborough. pic.twitter.com/nYfcMSBg96
— Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) February 9, 2022
The sideshow was a hit.
1.
A cat ran on the pitch at Hillsborough tonight and Wigan’s Jason Kerr gave it a little tickle before carefully helping it off. Not kicked pic.twitter.com/3Blp9zVDWV
— Jack Kenmare (@jackkenmare_) February 8, 2022
2.
The revolution begins https://t.co/6PNEn6niYY
— Chris Lepkowski (@chrislepkowski) February 8, 2022
3.
What football is all about https://t.co/W4PDDEVcFq
— Rob Rouse (@robrouse) February 8, 2022
4.
Clear dive, there. https://t.co/PlAAsmJE5O
— James Mitchinson (@JayMitchinson) February 8, 2022
5.
Wholesome images of footballers treating a cat nicely https://t.co/4w2O6uLL30
— Chris Holt (@HoltChris) February 8, 2022
6.
The most peaceful protest you will see this week https://t.co/axN2rIksMX
— John Thompson PhD (@radiologyjohn) February 9, 2022
7.
Cat: Finally, the attention I deserve https://t.co/ESMMzQIGO6
— Ashley Hayman-Gill (she/her) (@therealashers) February 9, 2022
8.
This is probably the only time I'm going to share a sportsball video because kitty https://t.co/qmWOAZ7LC6
— Iain Mulady (@IainMulady) February 9, 2022
9.
The fight back has begun! https://t.co/TAkWZUYHBS
— GuvnorsAssembly (@GuvnorsAssembly) February 9, 2022
We tip our hats to Tim Heming for this comment.
The Owls and the Pussycat https://t.co/Sw8BeRjlUv
— Tim Heming (@Timheming) February 8, 2022
If you were wondering what happened to the cat – it’s safe and well, though disappointed not to have played the full 90 minutes. It might have more luck at Kitten Athletic.
Good news on the cat front – been told it’s been sent home with a vet who was at Hillsborough and is safe and well. 🐈⬛ https://t.co/nT36upOKQD
— Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) February 8, 2022
The little fella left the stadium safe and sound 🐈 pic.twitter.com/cqL4owVWmS
— Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) February 8, 2022
