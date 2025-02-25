Weird World Funny fails

Talking of bad emails …we’ll never stop facepalming at Texas’ accidental amber alert

Poke Staff. Updated February 25th, 2025

The amber alert system is an emergency response to child abduction, getting the message out as fast as possible, but one from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), back in 2021, was a little different.

Both the ‘kidnapper’ and its victim were dolls from the Child’s Play film franchise.

This is the image of the suspect that was sent out.

‘Race: Other:Doll’

And this was the ‘missing child’.

That’s Chucky’s son, Glen, in case you’ve let your Child’s Play subscription lapse. This alert was issued three times.

The DPS apologised and explained they were testing something – presumably, the security of their job contracts.

People had one or two thoughts on the matter.

Florida might need to up its game.

Let’s hope the residents of Texas didn’t lose any sleep over it.

via GIPHY

READ MORE

A wanted man sent the police a selfie because he didn’t like his mugshot

Source NYT Image NYT, karatara on Pexels