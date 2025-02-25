Talking of bad emails …we’ll never stop facepalming at Texas’ accidental amber alert

Weird World Funny fails

The amber alert system is an emergency response to child abduction, getting the message out as fast as possible, but one from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), back in 2021, was a little different.

Both the ‘kidnapper’ and its victim were dolls from the Child’s Play film franchise.

This is the image of the suspect that was sent out.

‘Race: Other:Doll’

And this was the ‘missing child’.

That’s Chucky’s son, Glen, in case you’ve let your Child’s Play subscription lapse. This alert was issued three times.

The DPS apologised and explained they were testing something – presumably, the security of their job contracts.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has apologized for issuing an Amber Alert saying that Chucky, the killer doll from the “Child’s Play” horror films, was a kidnapping suspect. https://t.co/oGP1NOw6C6 pic.twitter.com/u45mO6tIkO — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 3, 2021

People had one or two thoughts on the matter.

And today on weird news.. https://t.co/1gmKvp8FVx — Aaron Nash (@ApatheticPawn) February 4, 2021

Are they saying this because the doll's telling them to say it? — Thomas Mets (@MisterMets) February 3, 2021

Texas, there's no need to apologize for this. https://t.co/YE9n986Bjz — BLEEDING SKULL! (@Bleeding_Skull) February 4, 2021

Now that I'm a newsletter editor this is basically my biggest fear https://t.co/peB1zPxFxm — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) February 4, 2021

Florida might need to up its game.

I feel like Texas is trying to become the new Florida — Really?!?!? (@smhblankstare) February 3, 2021

Let’s hope the residents of Texas didn’t lose any sleep over it.

