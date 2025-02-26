Kieran Culkin’s improvised SAG Awards acceptance speech was as funny as it was chaotic

Celebrity actors

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards ceremony took place on Sunday in Los Angeles, and it was every bit as star-packed as you’d expect.

The SAG Awards collection grows stronger every year pic.twitter.com/sWua2gODya — Netflix (@netflix) February 24, 2025

Kieran Culkin picked up the Best Actor Award for his role in Jesse Eisenberg‘s A Real Pain, but he clearly hadn’t been expectng that to happen. His speech was like a short but very funny stand-up routine.

Watch how it panned out.

This Kieran Culkin acceptance speech is as chaotic as you would expect#SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/mIyjGm5KqK — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 24, 2025

“It is funny that the heaviest of all awards is the one that’s given by actors. It’s like, you know – ‘Us – what we dooooo. Mmm. It means so much.'”

Not everybody enjoyed his improv.

It gave anxiety to hear his “speech” — Elizabeth (@LaBabyBu) February 25, 2025

Extremely unlikeable? — Tuckahoe Road (@jedireturns) February 24, 2025

He has to stop that nonsense and be sincere. They will soon think he doesn't take any of it seriously. https://t.co/WAELOkNWOf — Eunice's Daughter (@Orhieoghene) February 24, 2025

A lot of people loved it, though.

1.

Kieran Culkin wins over the crowd of actors by doing his tight 5 on the #SAGAwards statue. Hysterical#SAGAwardsOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/6GP5EYYmYV — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) February 24, 2025

2.

if intrusive thought was a person. his speech is gold! — Tasha S (@tashamiel) February 24, 2025

3.

i literally care for this man who is 16 years older than me as if he was my biological son https://t.co/MshKhaVXPn — iz (@izmercc) February 24, 2025

4.

and now I have to watch a Real Pain cause I love Jesse and now Kieran https://t.co/bFw4MnjiAq — nikkita (@nixsane) February 24, 2025

5.

Kieran Culkin making fun of Adrien Brody during his SAG Award speech: "Thank you for this incredibly heavy award. I don't think there's any way anyone can hold this for 45 seconds…..which is the allotted time, Adrien Brody!" pic.twitter.com/RUQHFNOAbW — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 24, 2025

6.

This may be my favorite speech of all time — Paige (@_BattaGirl) February 24, 2025

7.

Born funny this guy! https://t.co/la7wtWHnis — Nirav Kharasadiya (@Nir_thehuman) February 24, 2025

8.

He is hilarious talking about the weight of the award. Anyone who complains that he doesn’t take it seriously enough is taking him too seriously and complains about anything because God forbid he is sweeping and isn’t switching up his personality for you. Kieran, you rule. https://t.co/ApVoznepwx — Think Pink (@pinkrangerhere) February 25, 2025

9.

his oscar speech is about to be crazy https://t.co/GZSwJ4irit — zee (@aruezara) February 25, 2025

10.

obsessed with this, he went and did his own standup set https://t.co/EPZcB8G7uZ — Toni (@wescravn) February 25, 2025

11.

Kieran Culkin spending most of his speech making fun of how heavy the award is was definitely the most Kieran Culkin thing ever and I loved it! https://t.co/K34uwGXYUS — Adam Droge (@AdamDroge) February 24, 2025

Awards shows are not the public’s personal well-dressed Sims game.

People are annoyed at Kieran Culkin for not taking awards season seriously enough, and at Timothée Chalamet for taking it too seriously. It’s not Goldilocks, there isn’t a “just right” way of caring about awards, lmao. — Brandon Lewis (@blewis1103) February 24, 2025

