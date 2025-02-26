Celebrity actors

Kieran Culkin’s improvised SAG Awards acceptance speech was as funny as it was chaotic

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 26th, 2025

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards ceremony took place on Sunday in Los Angeles, and it was every bit as star-packed as you’d expect.

Kieran Culkin picked up the Best Actor Award for his role in Jesse Eisenberg‘s A Real Pain, but he clearly hadn’t been expectng that to happen. His speech was like a short but very funny stand-up routine.

Watch how it panned out.

“It is funny that the heaviest of all awards is the one that’s given by actors. It’s like, you know – ‘Us – what we dooooo. Mmm. It means so much.'”

Not everybody enjoyed his improv.

A lot of people loved it, though.

Awards shows are not the public’s personal well-dressed Sims game.

Source SAG Image Screengrab