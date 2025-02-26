‘What’s the dumbest thing people take pride in?’ – 21 especially stupid reasons to be smug

Round Ups Ask Reddit

It’s totally fair to take pride in certain things like your appearance or doing a good job.

But then there are utterly baffling or petty reasons to get on your high horse. And judging by the replies to this question set by Redditor Full-Foot1488, a lot of people have had the misfortune to run into smug blowhards:

‘What is the dumbest thing people take pride in?’

Here are the top answers from people begging for a bit of humility…

1.

‘I’ve never understood people who are proud to say they don’t read.’

-Genealoga

2.

‘Working themselves to death and not taking time for themselves.’

-Leeser

3.

‘Former co-worker was proud to have only changed one diaper for his 3 kids. Like, ok, you can’t even take care of your kids? Cool man.’

-freetherhinoz

4.

‘Being violent and unable to emotionally regulate as an adult aka the “I don’t take no shit off no one!” people.’

-Common_Row3204

5.

‘Drinking and driving. Dude, you’re not a daring rebel, but an idiot who endangers himself and others.’

-WN11

6.

‘Their ignorance.’

-isvxden

7.

‘Sleep deprivation.’

-Stiff_Stubble

8.

‘People who make their whole identity based on a political party.’

-tingulz

9.

‘#boymom #armywife’

-tiger0204

10.

‘Being a dickhead online.

Seriously, some people love being hated on the internet because they buy into the whole “no such thing as bad press” crap. It doesn’t matter that their fame comes from humiliating strangers, friends, family, coworkers, or even themselves. If it gets them slightly higher numbers on some app, its worth it.’

-VictoryExtension4983