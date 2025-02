Pics interesting

There’s nothing quite like a birthday card from an astrophysicist to make a person realise that age isn’t important, if this one from u/tachoknight’s daughter is anything to go by.

Everybody should have an astrophysicist in their life – as long as it’s the right astrophysicist.

Lucicerious added –

That card is out of this world.

