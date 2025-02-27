Even police dogs have an inner puppy, and this handler knows just how to play up to it

Animals dogs

Police dog handlers have to maintain a totally professional relationship with their canine charges, or else the animals could lose their edge or, worse still, attack the careless officers, right? Wrong.

Police dogs are still dogs, and they like to play and be made a fuss of by the officers who care for them.

This TikTok from 2020, on @policeposts, showed working dog, Odin, playing a very snarly game with his handler.

See for yourself.

It’s hard to tell which of them enjoyed that more.

TikTokers loved the burgeoning buddy cop movie playing out in the van.

One TikTok user thought the clip might have given criminals some pointers.

That’s a whole other viral video right there.

READ MORE

This police dog’s hair will put a smile on your face (as might the comments)

Source @policeposts Image @policeposts