People shared tales of the most outrageous customer demands and you don’t have to have worked in retail to appreciate it (but it’ll help)

If you’ve ever worked in a shop then you’ll know some of the ridiculous and outrageous demands that customers can occasionally make of you.

And people have been sharing some of the absolute worst on Twitter after @isabelzawtun asked this.

What’s the most ridiculous demand a customer has made of you? I’ll go first: when I was working retail, a woman once demanded I pick her up from her Botox appointment with my car & bring her to the mall to shop — Pigeon Fancier (@isabelzawtun) January 31, 2020

I should add, she framed this like a GREAT opportunity for me bc she would shop with me and I would make great sales and was baffled when I said no (because I… no longer worked there) — Pigeon Fancier (@isabelzawtun) January 31, 2020

Here are 17 total shockers.

“I used to work at an outdoor tennis court and a man would always call me to ask if it was raining. He lived five blocks away. Look out your friggen window Carl.’

@amy_bugg

‘Bagging a large grocery order I was told not to use too many bags, and also not to make them too heavy. Physics has laws, ma’am.’

@davewal

‘I had someone return a fully consumed Rotisserie Turkey. They said it was dry. So they wanted their money back.’

@mccanncreates

‘A woman I had just finished bagging groceries for takes her cart and runs it straight into a wall of windows. Turns around and asks me “why isnt there a door here? Shouldn’t there be a door here?”.’

@AmandaJane314

‘When I was a bartender we let a girl stay after close to look for her lost Fitbit. Finally like an hour later we’d tipped out and were closing the bar. She screamed at us that it was “illegal to close when someone has lost something on your property” and called the cops.’

@juliedoubleday

‘And one time a customer got so angry they stormed off because they wanted a “hot iced coffee” and my coworker tried to clarify what the fuck they meant; like is that an iced coffee… heated up? Do you want us to microwave cold brew? Hot coffee with ice? Still confused.’

@gran_archist

‘Not really a demand, but once a customer in a Italian restaurant I worked at complained that S.Pellegrino sparkling water’s bubbles were “too big” and he didn’t like it!

@Litter_Hero_Edi

‘Working at a children’s toy store a mom came in to return a yo-yo claiming it was “Broken” I examined the toy, found nothing wrong, then played with the yo-yo in front of her. I was just like “I dunno, it’s working now”.

‘She did not have a receipt.’

@ItsAndyFromWork