15 times Alan Partridge smashed it right into the back of the net

Entertainment alan partridge

Comedy character Alan Partridge is more than just a success – he’s part of British culture.

Originally heard on the spoof current affairs BBC Radio 4 show, On the Hour, and created by Steve Coogan – who has portrayed him since then – and Armando Iannucci, AP has been the cringeworthy but hilarious star of several TV shows, a film and a spoof memoir.

Because Alan already seems to exist in his own time zone, the comedy never gets old.

These 15 clips are nailed-on classics.

1. Who is the best Lord? Lord of the Rings, Lord of the Dance or Lord of the Flies?



2. The pedestrianisation of Norwich City Centre.



3. Alan pitches Monkey Tennis.



4. Dan! Dan! Dan!



5. I’ve pierced my foot on a spike.



6. Reviewer calls the show “moribund”.



7. Ooh sex! Alan’s terrible banter.



8. The horse interview.

