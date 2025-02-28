Entertainment comedy

This OAP stand-up’s one-liners are brilliantly hilarious and will never get old

David Harris. Updated February 28th, 2025

For those who assume that stand-up comedy is a young-person’s game, think again. Twitter account Internet Hall of Fame have shared a post of 72-year-old comedian Andy Huggins delivering some brilliantly written and well-crafted one-liners that are up there with the best we’ve heard.

The comedian had been plying his trade in small venues for over 40 years, before his 2018 appearance on America’s Got Talent got him a much bigger and well-deserved audience.

We’d never heard of him before viewing this clip, but we’re certainly going to seek out more from him now.

See if you agree.

Fantastic. And a bit more…

People loved it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Can there be higher praise than this?

Source Internet Hall of Fame Image Screengrab