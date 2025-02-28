This OAP stand-up’s one-liners are brilliantly hilarious and will never get old

Entertainment comedy

For those who assume that stand-up comedy is a young-person’s game, think again. Twitter account Internet Hall of Fame have shared a post of 72-year-old comedian Andy Huggins delivering some brilliantly written and well-crafted one-liners that are up there with the best we’ve heard.

The comedian had been plying his trade in small venues for over 40 years, before his 2018 appearance on America’s Got Talent got him a much bigger and well-deserved audience.

We’d never heard of him before viewing this clip, but we’re certainly going to seek out more from him now.

See if you agree.

This old timer is a comedic genius pic.twitter.com/loRwkTy9Q7 — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) February 24, 2025

Fantastic. And a bit more…

His name is Andy Huggins. Here is another clip of him pic.twitter.com/mys3kfCNUU — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) February 24, 2025

People loved it.

I wasn't ready for carbon dating joke. That was GOOD Andy Huggins he’s good, God bless him. — Clover (@AyoolaMatthee) February 24, 2025

This Grandpa can eat 1000 stand-up comedians for breakfast pic.twitter.com/cVFP3XHQ7b — Global Statistics (@Globalstats11) February 24, 2025

Dude has been waiting his whole life to make these jokes — Yvonne Kagondu ∞ (@kagondu_yvonne) February 26, 2025

Can there be higher praise than this?

That early onset rigamortis joke has me sleeping on the couch for waking up my wife laughing so hard. This guy is good — Eman_#IX (@HitzThaKapo) February 26, 2025

