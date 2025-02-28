Weird World music

Tyrolean tongue choirs are a thing – and this clip is the treat you didn’t know you needed to see

Poke Staff. Updated February 28th, 2025

The first thing that springs to mind when you think of Tyrolean choirs, which I’m guessing you don’t do often, must be yodelling, but it seems that isn’t the only kit they have in their locker – there’s also tonguing – the wholesome kind.

In 2019, cultural archive account, Flashbak, shared a clip of a Tyrolean men’s choir performing some top-class tongue singing. A flashback to 1982.

People weren’t quite sure what to make of it, but they definitely enjoyed the performance …mostly.


If the performance really spoke to you in a deep and meaningful way and you want to join in, here it is again – with lyrics.

Source Flaskbak Image Screengrab