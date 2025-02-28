Tyrolean tongue choirs are a thing – and this clip is the treat you didn’t know you needed to see

Weird World music

The first thing that springs to mind when you think of Tyrolean choirs, which I’m guessing you don’t do often, must be yodelling, but it seems that isn’t the only kit they have in their locker – there’s also tonguing – the wholesome kind.

In 2019, cultural archive account, Flashbak, shared a clip of a Tyrolean men’s choir performing some top-class tongue singing. A flashback to 1982.

Tyrolean choir performing Austrian composer Franz Mika’s ‘A Gaudi Muss Sein’ – 1982 pic.twitter.com/Z3y4T6cHlr — Flashbak.com (@aflashbak) February 25, 2019

People weren’t quite sure what to make of it, but they definitely enjoyed the performance …mostly.

Looks a bit like from some Monty Python film. https://t.co/qaIy2jqgAq — Dr André Keil (@DrAndreKeil) February 28, 2019

Hottest thing you'll see today. https://t.co/f3qwNjkjzu — Harry Disco (@HaroldDisco) May 11, 2019

Watch and try to keep a straight face https://t.co/O4SCiZS9pj — Marcus Romer (@MarcusRomer) February 25, 2019

Dear god in heaven…!

This is terrifying . https://t.co/ogTIGLAVwc — Stirling Gallacher (@wirlygallacher) February 26, 2019

I think it’s nice that Nigel Farage and Joe Stalin’s baby found a hobby pic.twitter.com/9P4qx7gG1s — Sarah (@SarahDuggers) February 25, 2019





If the performance really spoke to you in a deep and meaningful way and you want to join in, here it is again – with lyrics.

