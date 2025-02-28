People shared the ‘weird but harmless stuff’ they get up to in their spare time – 25 eye-opening hobbies to make you feel normal(ish)

Life r/AskReddit

Human beings are a bunch of peculiar little oddballs as a species. Sometimes this comes out in bad ways, such as the entire career of Liz Truss, but more often our idiosyncracies are harmless and rather sweet.

Over on the AskReddit page, user Mountain-Taro-123 asked…

‘What’s something weird, but harmless and non NSFW that you’re into?’

And we’ve read all the answers – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have – and we liked these ones best.

1.

‘Collecting rocks and giving my favourite ones to my wife who does not collect or want rocks.’

–Moist_Fail_9269

2.

‘I have a ‘good luck dragon’ beanie baby in my office that when I’m stuck on a development project, I explain the problem to in detail, and usually start to see things a bit differently or at least brainstorm solutions. He’s blue with sparkles and he has a solid black brother. I occasionally switch them out.’

–jgrantgryphon

3.

‘I really really enjoy picking up little creatures. I cannot help myself. If I see a misplaced worm or a beetle? I have to pick it up. I just I can’t fight those demons. God forbid if it’s a frog or a snail.’

–CemeteryPicnic

4.

‘When I’m out for my daily walk, I like to pretend that all of my friends and loved one’s are out there walking with me, both deceased and living. Pretend that I can see it as if it’s a movie scene, and we’re all walking together silently like we fuckin’ know something the world doesn’t. Used to really help when I was going through some stuff. Still helps now a bit.’

–spartanC-001

5.

‘When I use to work on the 10th floor at this company. I would fart in the elevator and send it down.’

–DazzlingProfession24

6.

‘Playing with hot wax. Not in a sexual context. I just like dipping my finger in it, letting it cool, then dropping the shell back in.’

–Putrid-Effective-570

7.

‘Dancing in the grocery store when a really good song is playing. People look at me like I’m from Mars or something but I don’t care. When I hear a good song, I groove to it.’

–AsunderMango_Pt_Two

8.

‘My husband and I have an expensive, realistic baby doll that we dress up in real baby clothes. I can’t remember exactly, but we probably spent at least $200 on this doll. We have agreed neither of us have the finances, patience, motivation, mental health, etc to have a real child, but we both love baby clothes so that was our solution. It’s been probably over a year since we got him out, but it’s certainly the weirdest thing we’ve ever done.’

–PaintedPurpleBird18

9.

‘I trawl opportunity shops for big jars of buttons. I then take them home, pour them into a container, and spend happy time sorting through them all. I love the old glass ones – they’re like little jewels! – and the older brass and celluloid ones. I then put them into an old tin and gloat over them like a dragon with her hoard.’

–towers_of_ilium

10.

‘I love grocery shopping in heels. Pushing the cart provides enough balance and the aisles are made for strutting. I feel so cool when I do this.’

–cheetahprintshoes

11.

‘Pimple popping videos. Even worse, I have branched out to videos featuring pilonidal abscesses, pedicures, cow hoof draining, hair braiding, and dog grooming.’

–143019

12.

‘I’m slightly obsessed with YouTube video compilations of variant logos for major film studios.’

–Titanman401