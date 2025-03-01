This 1941 cartoon by Dr. Seuss has been going viral for reasons that will become apparent

US donald trump

As Mark Twain once said, “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes”. With what is happening around the world right now, it certainly seems scarily like there are parallels to be drawn with events from the 1930s and 40s.

To (literally) illustrate this, a 1941 cartoon by Dr. Seuss has been going viral on Twitter. Dr. Seuss, of course, is most widely known for his hugely popular rhyming children’s books such as The Cat in the Hat, Green Eggs and Ham and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. However, with the outbreak of WWII, he became a political cartoonist for the duration of the war.

This is the cartoon from that period which is resonating today. Thanks to Stacy for sharing on Twitter.

Published by Dr. Seuss in 1941 pic.twitter.com/Lbwh3ckE3h — stacy (@stacycay) February 28, 2025

A closer look.

That hits hard. Others agreed.

1.

And here we are, 84 years later and it is a perfect fit. — Rollie Woods (@rollie_woo98456) March 1, 2025

2.

Not an argument. MAGA are fans of the other team. — The Doubting Ben (@BenBullock99) February 28, 2025

3.

Very apt — Vulcan Ambassador SteveP (@ParkerP66012506) March 1, 2025

4.

True then, true now. — Shamus (@mudkipmartini) March 1, 2025

5.

Dr Seuss knew. Same shit different generation. — King of the wicker people (@Kristopher_GR) March 1, 2025

6.

There is nothing new under the sun. https://t.co/CLEHIwYjkf — Catherine Rhodes (@catherinerhodes) March 1, 2025

7.

Everything old is new again. https://t.co/ve6MZLojhv — Shawn Roos (@shawnroos) March 1, 2025

8.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk were predicted long ago, damn https://t.co/VHF0bcKHSh — Sora (@Sorastae) March 1, 2025

9.

84 years later and it's still as prescient as it is now. https://t.co/uAtvYW8wh0 — Lindsey Willicombe (@lnwillicombe) March 1, 2025

Dr. Seuss had other on-point cartoons…

i wasnt familiar with his game. pic.twitter.com/DNxfiyNzm0 — Shizar (@Shizarmtz) March 1, 2025

