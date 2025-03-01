US donald trump

This 1941 cartoon by Dr. Seuss has been going viral for reasons that will become apparent

David Harris. Updated March 1st, 2025

As Mark Twain once said, “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes”. With what is happening around the world right now, it certainly seems scarily like there are parallels to be drawn with events from the 1930s and 40s.

To (literally) illustrate this, a 1941 cartoon by Dr. Seuss has been going viral on Twitter. Dr. Seuss, of course, is most widely known for his hugely popular rhyming children’s books such as The Cat in the Hat, Green Eggs and Ham and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. However, with the outbreak of WWII, he became a political cartoonist for the duration of the war.

This is the cartoon from that period which is resonating today. Thanks to Stacy for sharing on Twitter.

A closer look.

That hits hard. Others agreed.

Dr. Seuss had other on-point cartoons…

Source stacy Image stacy, Wikimedia Commons