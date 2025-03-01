US donald trump JD Vance Volodymyr Zelenskyy

An American reporter asked Zelenskyy why he wasn’t wearing a suit and the Ukrainian president’s A++ comeback was simply magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated March 1st, 2025

There was a moment that you might have missed in the overwhelming awfulness of Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s White House summit, such as it was, with Donald Trump and JD Vance.

It was a question from one of the assembled journalists, Brian Glenn, who is apparently chief White House Correspondent of something called Real America’s Voice and – we read – boyfriend of Marjorie Taylor Greene (you remember).

Glenn wanted to know why Zelenskyy wasn’t wearing a suit – right in there with the big questions, Brian! – and we’re glad he asked it (in a way) because Zelenskyy’s A++ comeback was nothing short of magnificent.

Glenn might have to take his trousers to the dry cleaners after that.

And here are just a few of the many – many! – things people said about the exchange.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2