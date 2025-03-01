An American reporter asked Zelenskyy why he wasn’t wearing a suit and the Ukrainian president’s A++ comeback was simply magnificent

US donald trump JD Vance Volodymyr Zelenskyy

There was a moment that you might have missed in the overwhelming awfulness of Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s White House summit, such as it was, with Donald Trump and JD Vance.

It was a question from one of the assembled journalists, Brian Glenn, who is apparently chief White House Correspondent of something called Real America’s Voice and – we read – boyfriend of Marjorie Taylor Greene (you remember).

Glenn wanted to know why Zelenskyy wasn’t wearing a suit – right in there with the big questions, Brian! – and we’re glad he asked it (in a way) because Zelenskyy’s A++ comeback was nothing short of magnificent.

Brian Glenn: Why don’t you wear a suit?!? Do you own a suit? pic.twitter.com/p1gdffSPkJ — Acyn (@Acyn) February 28, 2025

Glenn might have to take his trousers to the dry cleaners after that.

And here are just a few of the many – many! – things people said about the exchange.

1.

WHY doesn’t THIS guy wear a suit? pic.twitter.com/ZAQHWYjIob — The Resistor Sister®️♥️ (@the_resistor) February 28, 2025

2.

That question wasn’t about fashion, it was about humiliation. When a leader fighting for his country is judged for his clothes instead of his courage, you know the question was never asked in good faith. — Isik Mater (@isik5) February 28, 2025

3.

Winston Churchill visiting the WH in 1942. Not wearing a suit. https://t.co/pRTMwOGofS pic.twitter.com/xNw27I8zny — John Paul Newman (@johnpaul_newman) February 28, 2025

4.

It looks like their whole plan was to humiliate Zelenskyy in service to Putin. — guitarman (@CoolJazzPundit) February 28, 2025

5.

And these guys are talking about suits pic.twitter.com/cyWkMxp60S — Anton Tymoshenko (@_Tymoshenko) February 28, 2025

6.

This dude has the audacity to ask Zelensky why he’s not wearing a shirt… Go ask Musk the same thing, you little lackey prick And KUDOS to how Zelensky answered. pic.twitter.com/gnEZCEdua0 — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) February 28, 2025

7.

Vance’s smirk here annoys me bc respectability in dress is often used as a cudgel against the very people he supposedly champions: the marginalized, poor working classes. It’s an idiotic, odious concept that’s unevenly applied and often used to shame/ exclude people. https://t.co/Upj58BQtBY — derek guy (@dieworkwear) February 28, 2025

8.