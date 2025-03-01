US donald trump JD Vance Volodymyr Zelenskyy
An American reporter asked Zelenskyy why he wasn’t wearing a suit and the Ukrainian president’s A++ comeback was simply magnificent
There was a moment that you might have missed in the overwhelming awfulness of Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s White House summit, such as it was, with Donald Trump and JD Vance.
It was a question from one of the assembled journalists, Brian Glenn, who is apparently chief White House Correspondent of something called Real America’s Voice and – we read – boyfriend of Marjorie Taylor Greene (you remember).
Glenn wanted to know why Zelenskyy wasn’t wearing a suit – right in there with the big questions, Brian! – and we’re glad he asked it (in a way) because Zelenskyy’s A++ comeback was nothing short of magnificent.
Brian Glenn: Why don’t you wear a suit?!? Do you own a suit? pic.twitter.com/p1gdffSPkJ
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 28, 2025
Glenn might have to take his trousers to the dry cleaners after that.
And here are just a few of the many – many! – things people said about the exchange.
1.
WHY doesn’t THIS guy wear a suit? pic.twitter.com/ZAQHWYjIob
— The Resistor Sister®️♥️ (@the_resistor) February 28, 2025
2.
That question wasn’t about fashion, it was about humiliation. When a leader fighting for his country is judged for his clothes instead of his courage, you know the question was never asked in good faith.
— Isik Mater (@isik5) February 28, 2025
3.
Winston Churchill visiting the WH in 1942. Not wearing a suit. https://t.co/pRTMwOGofS pic.twitter.com/xNw27I8zny
— John Paul Newman (@johnpaul_newman) February 28, 2025
4.
It looks like their whole plan was to humiliate Zelenskyy in service to Putin.
— guitarman (@CoolJazzPundit) February 28, 2025
5.
And these guys are talking about suits pic.twitter.com/cyWkMxp60S
— Anton Tymoshenko (@_Tymoshenko) February 28, 2025
6.
This dude has the audacity to ask Zelensky why he’s not wearing a shirt…
Go ask Musk the same thing, you little lackey prick
And KUDOS to how Zelensky answered. pic.twitter.com/gnEZCEdua0
— Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) February 28, 2025
7.
Vance’s smirk here annoys me bc respectability in dress is often used as a cudgel against the very people he supposedly champions: the marginalized, poor working classes. It’s an idiotic, odious concept that’s unevenly applied and often used to shame/ exclude people. https://t.co/Upj58BQtBY
— derek guy (@dieworkwear) February 28, 2025
8.
Brian Green, MTG’s boyfriend, should not be criticizing anyone’s attire. pic.twitter.com/Rpgve0jGQm
— Challenge Your Beliefs (@ChallengeBelief) February 28, 2025