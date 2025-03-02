US donald trump hillary clinton Putin

We’re not surprised this chillingly prescient clip from the 2016 debate between Trump and Hillary Clinton has gone viral again

David Harris. Updated March 2nd, 2025

The 2016 presidential debates between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump were typically fiery affairs, and were the most watched debates in American history.

There were three such ill-tempered televised debates between the two, and it’s a clip from the final debate of 19th October 2016 which has recently been going wildly viral in the light of recent events.

It’s been shared by musician Ricky Davila who captioned it with ‘Hillary Clinton warned everyone’.

It’s right on the nose.

“It’s pretty clear …that you are willing to spout the Putin line, sign up for his wish list, break up NATO, do whatever he wants to do, and that you continue to get help from him because he has a very clear favourite in this race.”

Oof! Let’s delve into the comments.

It had to be said –

Source Ricky Davila Image Screengrab