We’re not surprised this chillingly prescient clip from the 2016 debate between Trump and Hillary Clinton has gone viral again

US donald trump hillary clinton Putin

The 2016 presidential debates between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump were typically fiery affairs, and were the most watched debates in American history.

There were three such ill-tempered televised debates between the two, and it’s a clip from the final debate of 19th October 2016 which has recently been going wildly viral in the light of recent events.

It’s been shared by musician Ricky Davila who captioned it with ‘Hillary Clinton warned everyone’.

It’s right on the nose.

Hillary Clinton warned everyone.

Hillary Clinton warned everyone.

Hillary Clinton warned everyone. pic.twitter.com/0ChizK2ujj — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) March 1, 2025

“It’s pretty clear …that you are willing to spout the Putin line, sign up for his wish list, break up NATO, do whatever he wants to do, and that you continue to get help from him because he has a very clear favourite in this race.”

Oof! Let’s delve into the comments.

1.

It's funny how Trump only gets mad when he's accused of being with Russia — All Things Fun (@moviesplusgames) March 1, 2025

2.

She certainly did. Unfortunately, racism, hatred, testosterone, gun oil and false evangelism won. — Mike Morton (@TheMikeMorton) March 1, 2025

3.

She was indeed right! — Lee Russell (@leerusselluk) March 1, 2025

4.

Yep and so did Kamala! They both warned us! — Emre Yurttas (@emrey35) March 1, 2025

5.

You don't have to like Hillary at all but here, she was 100% right. Can't help but notice that Trump had to drink a bit of water for his dry lying-ass. — Dee Dee (វណ្ណឌី) (@the_westender) March 1, 2025

6.

clear as day https://t.co/vzSG8EnJik — Claus Dahl (@Claus) March 2, 2025

7.

Hilary was correct back when she ran against Trump https://t.co/vCgNCGSVsj — Alonso (@callelinea) March 2, 2025

8.

She tried to tell you https://t.co/fwn9xl2W6c — 6Percenter (@6Percenter) March 2, 2025

9.

Not a big fan of HC, but she was spot fucking on with this. This was almost 10 years ago… https://t.co/wGgO0mbeZl — Scatha 2.0 (@Sportygothgirl) March 1, 2025

10.

She did warn us. We should have listened. https://t.co/st4IJc2YEU — jane brubaker (@jbrufro) March 2, 2025

11.

Hillary was right. I'm never going to get tired of saying it either https://t.co/bd7imRMWn9 — TheeCodingQueen (@ChildPleez007) March 1, 2025

12.

13.

Funny how people prefer to support an abusive man but not an intelligent woman. https://t.co/bFJlDeKwoo — Canada rocks! ❤️❤️ (@quintegirl) March 2, 2025

14.

Dear lord…Americans running away from strong, capable, intelligent and qualified female leaders, is the biggest, embarrassing and costly mistake they’ve ever made. #Trump #PutinsPuppet https://t.co/T0ilbqDzTc — Leecie (@LC_FreshKicks) March 1, 2025

It had to be said –

But her emails… — An American News Channel (@CoupSlayer) March 1, 2025

READ MORE

This Kamala Harris quote from last year’s debate with Trump has a certain ‘I told you so’ ring to it

Source Ricky Davila Image Screengrab