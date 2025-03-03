Entertainment the oscars

And the award goes to …Oscars host Conan O’Brien for this solid gold dig at Donald Trump

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 3rd, 2025

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony took place last night, with all the glitz and glamour that you’d expect.

Conan O’Brien hosted for the first time, and it seems to have been a triumph, with quips like these winning the crowd over.

There was also a cold open that paid a twisted tribute to The Substance –

Anora was the big winner of the night. The (relatively) low-budget Cinderella-style rom-com about a sex worker and the son of a Russian oligarch scooped five Oscars, Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Actress, with four of the awards going to one man – director, writer and editor Sean Baker.

Conan took the opportunity to get this dig in at the President.

Despite upsetting the Maga crowd, the joke got a lot of love online – as well as in the room.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

One thing’s for certain – it was much more subtle than Robert De Niro’s message for Trump at the 2018 Tony Awards.

READ MORE

Only satire can truly sum up the state of US politics right now

Source Acyn Image Wikimedia Commons, Screengrab