And the award goes to …Oscars host Conan O’Brien for this solid gold dig at Donald Trump

Entertainment the oscars

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony took place last night, with all the glitz and glamour that you’d expect.

Nobody steals the show quite like Mr. Colman Domingo https://t.co/eQG9olUIkk pic.twitter.com/yXZaVrSfSv — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) March 2, 2025

Cynthia Erivo is actually unreal pic.twitter.com/9mqSt4xwJ6 — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) March 3, 2025

In breaking news: Timothée Chalamet doesn't dress like Bob Dylan for the @TheAcademy Awards tonight. Nor is he dressed like the Oscar statuette. He's dressed like THE KING. I hope you win, TC. pic.twitter.com/GJmf1LnlKS — Anne Margaret Daniel (@venetianblonde) March 2, 2025

Conan O’Brien hosted for the first time, and it seems to have been a triumph, with quips like these winning the crowd over.

"A Complete Unknown…A Real Pain…Nosferatu…these were just some of the names I was called on the red carpet." —Conan O’Brien during his Oscars monologue pic.twitter.com/ncMZk3PPby — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 3, 2025

Conan O'Brien at the #Oscars: "Well, we're halfway through the show, which means it's time for Kendrick Lamar to come out and call Drake a pedophile." pic.twitter.com/KmbX3QjnlM — Variety (@Variety) March 3, 2025

LMFAO, Conan O'Brien calls out Adam Sandler for his shorts and hoodie, and things went sideways. To be fair, he could be a Senator dressed like that. #Oscars2025 pic.twitter.com/LhAdeBRXeI — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) March 3, 2025

There was also a cold open that paid a twisted tribute to The Substance –

Anora was the big winner of the night. The (relatively) low-budget Cinderella-style rom-com about a sex worker and the son of a Russian oligarch scooped five Oscars, Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Actress, with four of the awards going to one man – director, writer and editor Sean Baker.

Sean Baker just became the second person in Oscars history to win four Oscars in a single night. The only other person is Walt Disney, who did it 71 years ago in 1954 "I want to thank the Academy for recognizing a truly independent film. Long live independent films!" pic.twitter.com/9yxQqIOSX9 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 3, 2025

Conan took the opportunity to get this dig in at the President.

Conan: You know, Anora is having a good night. That's great news. Two wins already. I guess Americans are excited to see somebody finally stand up to a powerful Russian. pic.twitter.com/UBeKpSigk8 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 3, 2025

Despite upsetting the Maga crowd, the joke got a lot of love online – as well as in the room.

1.

Conan O'Brien lands a SOLID uppercut on trump without saying his name: "I guess Americans are excited to see somebody finally stand up to a powerful Russian." HUGE APPLAUSE. pic.twitter.com/TopTO7GPMp — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) March 3, 2025

2.

Good thing the LA fire department was on hand for that burn. — Seanye (@daSituasean) March 3, 2025

3.

Conan O’Brien just perfectly called out Trump at the Oscars “Anora is having a good night. That's great news. Two wins already. I guess Americans are excited to see somebody finally stand up to a powerful Russian!” Boom. pic.twitter.com/6LLX0THztk — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) March 3, 2025

4.

Conan roasting Putin harder than sanctions ever could Oscars turned geopolitical roast session — voi (@voiisato) March 3, 2025

5.

Conan O'Brien on Anora having a great night at the Oscars: "I guess Americans are excited to see somebody finally stand up to a powerful Russian." pic.twitter.com/9YL4lnGsh2 — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) March 3, 2025

6.

7.

Good on Conan for addressing the elephant in the room — Kallimgmt (@kallimgmt) March 3, 2025

8.

Conan O'Brien stared dead into the camera and said " I guess americans are ready to see somone stand up to a powerful Russian" legend #Oscars pic.twitter.com/w3nEWLn3Xt — Kaee☮️ (@Karrii001) March 3, 2025

9.

10 out of 10. No notes. — Caitlin Barlow, MEd, JD ☮️️ (@Catalina1016) March 3, 2025

10.

His only political joke of the night and he made it count. https://t.co/ewHG9DA9JJ — ℕ ℝ (@yourlittldogtwo) March 3, 2025

11.

The Best Quip of the night. https://t.co/jrX3pWeu3L — Sriram (@srizzler) March 3, 2025

12.

Conan’s joke about an American finally standing up to a powerful Russian — Trump is throwing ketchup in the Oval Office tonight — KaRAYgeous ⸆⸉ (@kraywhiseheart) March 3, 2025

One thing’s for certain – it was much more subtle than Robert De Niro’s message for Trump at the 2018 Tony Awards.

Fuck trump.

I love Robert De Niro pic.twitter.com/RG75WmU0Mz — Joshy (Jo-sie) (@JoshyCastillo) March 3, 2025

