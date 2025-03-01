Only satire can truly sum up the state of US politics right now

US satire

The entire Western world has been talking about what happened in the Oval Office on Friday between Donald Trump, JD Vance, and their ‘guest’, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, so we don’t need to spell it out, but here are some things people have been saying about it.

That press conference was the most disgraceful act of betrayal I’ve ever seen. — God (@godpod.bsky.social) February 28, 2025 at 11:39 PM

Today, in a meeting at the White House, the only person actually defending American interests was Zelenskyy. Let that sink in. — Fred Guttenberg (@fredguttenberg.bsky.social) February 28, 2025 at 9:34 PM

Over on TikTok, comedian Greg Johnstone used his skills to demonstrate where things stand – and we reckon he nailed it.

See what you think.

“What do you want, Zelenskyy?” “Peace, more than anything – peace.” “Well, he clearly doesn’t want peace.”

Most of the comments were very squarely behind President Zelensky.

1.

WORLD DISGUSTED WITH AMERICA.

Australian 64

2.

Zelinski was the only adult in the room.

Sammy G

3.

Can I sell my citizenship for $5M and move tf out?

Probably S8N

4.

I’m feeling an unprecedented deep-seated resentment after watching Dump and Vance verbally abusing Zelensky in the Oval Office just days after publically siding with Putin.

A. Rebel

5.

Will someone please apologize to President Zelensky for those of us not represented by the toddler in the white house? please and thank you!

Scoutling

6.

This is the most important satire I’ve seen.

Katie Torv

7.

Trump and United States have to apologize to Zelensky. Even if you don’t agree with someone, you don’t treat a guest in your house the way Trump and JD this is a shame, and this is disrespect.

3MSC

8.

So upsetting. They questioned why the man wasn’t wearing a suit. It was disrespectful in the oval office but it’s ok for Elon Musk … double standards and lies lies lies.

Arnie

9.

So it became official, the US is becoming the 84th federal subject of Russia. And the Gulf of Mexico is gonna be renamed to the Gulf of Western Russia. That’s what you get voting for a Rotten Pumpkin.

RostBulli

10.

You hardly even had to write the script.

Busy Timmy

11.

“Have you been to Ukraine?…”…….”I’ve seen stories”…… THE ONE TIME ELON LETS JD TALK IN THE OVAL OFFICE. What a damn joke.

Sarah Menge

12.

Put a clown in a castle and the kingdom becomes a circus. Good work USA. You let that guy win.

Sébast Ien

13.

This is all so true. And when did a Vice President ever speak up in the Oval Office during a President meeting.

Lisa craig 307

14.

This is spot on. Every word.

butterfly shadow

Motorman made a very good point.

The really disturbing thing with this video is that shows better manners and diplomacy than the reality!

Follow Greg for more satirical insights.

