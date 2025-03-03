Politics Emily maitlis Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met King Charles just hours after his bust-up with Donald Trump and of all the reactions Emily Maitlis said it best

John Plunkett. Updated March 3rd, 2025

To say it was a whirlwind 72 hours of Volodymyr Zelenskyy does justice neither to whirlwinds or to the Ukranian president.

His extraordinary televised bust-up with Donald Trump and JD Vance was followed just hours later with a visit to the UK, to PM Keir Starmer and – our focus of this particular post – a meeting with King Charles III.

You’ll remember who excited Trump was to be given an invite to another State visit to the UK by the British PM last week, so it’s particularly satisfying to imagine how Trump felt when he saw this.

And it felt like quite a picture, and quite a moment, given all that had just happened …

… but Emily Waitlis nailed it particularly well, we reckon.

And also this!

Boom.

Source @maitlis