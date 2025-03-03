Volodymyr Zelenskyy met King Charles just hours after his bust-up with Donald Trump and of all the reactions Emily Maitlis said it best

Politics Emily maitlis Volodymyr Zelenskyy

To say it was a whirlwind 72 hours of Volodymyr Zelenskyy does justice neither to whirlwinds or to the Ukranian president.

His extraordinary televised bust-up with Donald Trump and JD Vance was followed just hours later with a visit to the UK, to PM Keir Starmer and – our focus of this particular post – a meeting with King Charles III.

You’ll remember who excited Trump was to be given an invite to another State visit to the UK by the British PM last week, so it’s particularly satisfying to imagine how Trump felt when he saw this.

This evening, His Majesty The King received the President of Ukraine, @ZelenskyyUa, at Sandringham House. pic.twitter.com/mhGr7C0BN4 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 2, 2025

And it felt like quite a picture, and quite a moment, given all that had just happened …

Am struck by the number of people who are not especially pro-monarchy who nonetheless tonight both recognise and deeply appreciate the significance of this photo. A symbol, yes, and only a photo but pointedly important too. https://t.co/myBCd8bBmt — alexmassie (@alexmassie) March 2, 2025

It doesn’t say “Up Yours, Donald Trump” but it might as well do. https://t.co/9Uq3KkSXsZ — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) March 2, 2025

Excellent. Just occasionally a constitutional monarchy serves a really important symbolic purpose. https://t.co/lKK4Y82By0 — Oliver Kamm (@OliverKamm) March 2, 2025

Oh yes…..

Zelensky being greeted and treated as he should be…by Starmer and King Charles Shame on the “Putin Pair” Trump and Vance (with his ever thicker Eyeliner) and their vitriol in the Oval Office Utterly shameful https://t.co/4NEuXyHcgE — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) March 2, 2025

Looks like the actual king of England doesn’t mind @ZelenskyyUa not wearing a suit. Almost as though it’s an utterly trivial detail, isn’t it? pic.twitter.com/NmGLUXQZSw — Bearly Politics (@i_iratus) March 2, 2025

Quite an image to round off the weekend’s diplomacy. Zelenskyy drops in on the King at his home pic.twitter.com/bmeVLWkQ2B — Mark Urban (@MarkUrban01) March 2, 2025

… but Emily Waitlis nailed it particularly well, we reckon.

You have to hand it to these two:

While Trump gets the letter , Zelensky gets the King , ‘ at home ‘ in his own sitting room just 24 hours later. Call it a power move. Call it true friendship. It rocks . https://t.co/PR2tk5xm6r — emily m (@maitlis) March 2, 2025

And also this!

This happening at Sandringham, the King’s actual home, where state visits normally don’t go, is a VERY loud message to DC pic.twitter.com/ZfkyY5EILY — Mira of Kyiv (@reshetz) March 2, 2025

Boom.

