Entertainment advertising horror

This bizarre 1973 ad for Vauxhall cars is a terrifying slice of folk-horror

David Harris. Updated March 4th, 2025

We can’t begin to imagine what was going on in the heads of the people at the ad agency when they came up with the following commercial for Vauxhall cars back in 1973, but we suspect that marijuana may have played a big part.

It certainly has echoes of The Wicker Man, released that same year, but did it succeed in increasing car sales or did it merely succeed in traumatising any children who may have been watching?

Thanks to the wonderful and aptly named Twitter account Scarred for Life for sharing, and if you like this kind of thing be sure to give them a follow for much more of it.

Chilling! Others agreed.

Mealy Pertaters had this to add.

Source Scarred For Life Image Screengrab