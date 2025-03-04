Pics comedy

Netflix doesn’t use these advice cards – but they really should

Poke Staff. Updated March 4th, 2025

If you’re one of the 300 million Netflix subscribers (at the time of writing) or the 10-34% of Netflix viewers still signing into their ex’s account, you’ll probably have encountered an error message from time to time. They look like this:

Comic writer and artist, Nathan W. Pyle, created some Netflix messages he thinks should exist, and we can’t help but agree.

1. After a break-up

2. When the next season has jumped the shark

3. Too late for a scary one?

4. For the indecisive

5. For over-engaged viewers

6. Oh no! Don’t hurt the dog – never the dog

7. When you’re too far into a binge

8. Can you actually complete Netflix?

Nathan wondered just how far Netflix’ algorithms could be pushed.


Sign us up!

READ MORE

11 times Netflix made truly bizarre viewing suggestions

Source Nathan W Pyle Image Nathan W Pyle