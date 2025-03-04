Netflix doesn’t use these advice cards – but they really should

Pics comedy

If you’re one of the 300 million Netflix subscribers (at the time of writing) or the 10-34% of Netflix viewers still signing into their ex’s account, you’ll probably have encountered an error message from time to time. They look like this:



Comic writer and artist, Nathan W. Pyle, created some Netflix messages he thinks should exist, and we can’t help but agree.

some Netflix error messages I could use pic.twitter.com/6oKZST9XVc — Nathan W. Pyle (@nathanwpyle) March 28, 2019

1. After a break-up

2. When the next season has jumped the shark



3. Too late for a scary one?



4. For the indecisive



5. For over-engaged viewers



6. Oh no! Don’t hurt the dog – never the dog



7. When you’re too far into a binge



8. Can you actually complete Netflix?



Nathan wondered just how far Netflix’ algorithms could be pushed.

seriously.

for once use the data for some real insight pic.twitter.com/dFVrKlhJI9 — Nathan W. Pyle (@nathanwpyle) March 28, 2019





Sign us up!

READ MORE

11 times Netflix made truly bizarre viewing suggestions

Source Nathan W Pyle Image Nathan W Pyle