Netflix doesn’t use these advice cards – but they really should
If you’re one of the 300 million Netflix subscribers (at the time of writing) or the 10-34% of Netflix viewers still signing into their ex’s account, you’ll probably have encountered an error message from time to time. They look like this:
Comic writer and artist, Nathan W. Pyle, created some Netflix messages he thinks should exist, and we can’t help but agree.
some Netflix error messages I could use
1. After a break-up
2. When the next season has jumped the shark
3. Too late for a scary one?
4. For the indecisive
5. For over-engaged viewers
6. Oh no! Don’t hurt the dog – never the dog
7. When you’re too far into a binge
8. Can you actually complete Netflix?
Nathan wondered just how far Netflix’ algorithms could be pushed.
seriously.
for once use the data for some real insight
Sign us up!
