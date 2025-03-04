The way Trump handled that King Charles letter sent this conspiracy theory wildly viral and it’s a very funny (if presumably bonkers) watch

US donald trump Keir Starmer King Charles

It feels like a long time ago – an awful long time ago – when Keir Starmer presented Donald Trump with an invitation from King Charles to make a second state visit to the UK.

Keir Starmer passed on an invitation letter from King Charles to Trump. He made him read it out. At this rate, he may as well twerk for him. pic.twitter.com/yEcuEugQJD — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) February 27, 2025

It doesn’t feel like quite such a diplomatic triumph any more given everything that’s happened since – so little time, so much has happened – but that’s not why we mention it.

We mention it because Trump’s very particular reaction send this conspiracy theory wildly viral and its a very funny (if presumably bonkers) watch.

Surely he has no trouble reading the McDonald’s menu? Maybe he’s just memorised it.

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted. If he couldn’t read it presumably it’s because he wasn’t wearing his glasses, rather than the fact he simply couldn’t read it.

Remember it came out that during their first term, briefings had to have large visuals, few words, and be very short, because he couldn't read them and they would get off topic so fast. — Matty Bacon (@mattybbq41) March 3, 2025

Yo i thought ppl saying Trump couldn't read was just a joke. Bro is actually illiterate. pic.twitter.com/HYugjsjQj7 — Boston Smalls (@smalls2672) March 3, 2025

He can read. He needs glasses, and the Oaf is too vain to put them on in front of the camera. Now, reading comprehension is another thing… — Marie Falcon (@MarieFalcon6) March 3, 2025

I never peeped but now that i think about it he def asks what each executive order is before he signs it — Him Hudson (@himwitdacam) March 3, 2025

King Charles sends a letter to Trump! pic.twitter.com/bDsdHX6nEc — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) March 2, 2025

I totally agree! Samantha Bee pointed that out years ago. I do wonder if it might be a case of he needs reading glasses (78 years old, after all) – and there's no way on earth he'd ever wear them. — Sondra Eklund (@Sonderbooks) March 2, 2025

Given the vanity of the man, that must surely be it.

And also this, from @a_toots.

WOW!! A letter from the King! pic.twitter.com/munlrPpW3e — Moog (@a_toots) February 28, 2025

READ MORE

Nigel Farage shamelessly shoehorned Brexit into the Ukraine crisis and Keir Starmer’s A++ smackdown had everyone cheering

Source @g59tok