The way Trump handled that King Charles letter sent this conspiracy theory wildly viral and it’s a very funny (if presumably bonkers) watch

John Plunkett. Updated March 4th, 2025

It feels like a long time ago – an awful long time ago – when Keir Starmer presented Donald Trump with an invitation from King Charles to make a second state visit to the UK.

It doesn’t feel like quite such a diplomatic triumph any more given everything that’s happened since – so little time, so much has happened – but that’s not why we mention it.

We mention it because Trump’s very particular reaction send this conspiracy theory wildly viral and its a very funny (if presumably bonkers) watch.

@g59tok Trumpy boy can't read #liberal #trump #voteblue #kamala #kamalaharris #trumpcantread #cpac ♬ wedding background acousticc guitar – Antônio Carreiro

Surely he has no trouble reading the McDonald’s menu? Maybe he’s just memorised it.

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted. If he couldn’t read it presumably it’s because he wasn’t wearing his glasses, rather than the fact he simply couldn’t read it.

Given the vanity of the man, that must surely be it.

And also this, from @a_toots.

