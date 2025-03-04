Trump voters what it would take to make them stop supporting him – 23 eye-opening insights into the Maga mind

US donald trump reddit

Donald Trump has been making waves, to put it mildly, since he got back into office: ripping up the rule book, destabilising the global order, offending world leaders and cosying up to Putin. However, despite a general international sense of distaste for the President, 76.9 million Americans voted for him, so he’s definitely got plenty of support. But how far would Trump have to go to make these people change their minds about him? Over on the AskReddit page, user Yo-boy-Jimmy asked:

‘Trump supporters: what is a red line that, if crossed, would make you stop supporting Trump?’

And the answers make for some very insightful reading into the state of American politics.

1.

‘My grandma has watched Fox news everyday for decades. She liked Trump. When he started talking about making us the 51st state she changed her tune pretty quick.’

–Suspicious-Dog2876

2.

‘In an effort to provide some sort of helpful commentary, I asked this question to my father, who is as big of a Trump supporter as any person can claim (and I say this with zero exaggeration.)

‘If the cuts to Medicaid and Social Security go through, he will lose his faith in Trump. All of his other actions, the axe DOGE is taking to the administration, the tax bumps to the ultra rich, he feels that these things are justified as, as he puts it, ‘at least someone is doing something about it’ (it being our debt, and yes the irony of this statement is not lost on me.)

‘Hitting things like SNAP and benefits for vulnerable populations, he is under the belief it won’t actually happen, that there’s a bigger picture we aren’t seeing. If it actually goes through, this administration will have lost a supporter that would rather cut out his own tongue than say anything bad about our president.

‘Hearing my father say he is scared about what is currently happening causes me concern. Was a canary in the coal mine moment that I won’t be ignoring.’

–manoasky

3.

‘I asked my mom and this was honestly her answer: ‘If they start putting teachers or children with ADHD in concentration camps’. Mainly because I am a teacher with a child with ADHD afraid of going to a camp. She said she would visit me. What a great MAGA Jesus-loving mom!’

–Happy-Entertainment6

4.

‘The Zelenskyy incident was enough.’

–mykarelocated

5.

‘So my granny was a Trump supporter for a long time. Her line was when he filed for immunity for the crimes he committed while in office. In my granny’s words: ‘No one should be above the law, especially the president’.’

–SciFiChickie

6.

‘I know two supporters who think that all the stuff with Musk is not right. That is the only crack in his support that I’ve seen. I was actually surprised when they commented on a post criticising Trump and Musk. I was expecting full support like it’s been all along.’

–fangelo2

7.

‘My dad flipped four years ago when Trump refused to accept defeat. ‘A real man would accept that he lost and try again next time. I don’t want a whiny baby as my president.’ He voted for Kamala this time around.’

–kittyykikii

8.

‘Been there done that. He is trying to cut Medicare. That’s enough for me.’

–Ambitious-Pin8396

9.

‘The Ukraine thing has completely changed any support I have for him. Yeah I’m probably an idiot for casting a vote for him, I didn’t realise it would be this bad. Good learning experience.’

–yeetsqua69

10.

‘When he attacked federal workers. I officially switched party affiliations and after over 30 years will NEVER vote Republican again.’

–crowsaboveme

11.

‘I have been on an extremely thin line since the comments about Gaza and running for a 3rd term (this is the big one for me), and after the interaction with Zelensky, I doubt I can be supportive much longer.’

–AtomKickIsNoch