‘What’s something sexy in theory but hilariously awkward in real life?’ – 21 ways to completely kill the mood

TV and film has a lot to answer for, not least the notion that sex can be romantic and sensual when in reality it’s more likely to be awkward and, frankly, a bit silly. They’ve figured this out on the AskReddit forum, with user Afraid_Class_3874 asking:

‘What’s something sexy in theory but hilariously awkward in real life?’

And getting plenty of replies from people who have had a farcical experience in the bedroom.

1.

‘Whispering seductively in someone’s ear but getting the volume wrong and just aggressively hissing like a malfunctioning tea kettle.’

–According_Fig7999

2.

‘Cuddling to sleep. It’s good for about 10 minutes until your arm falls asleep before you and you have to move it and wake up your partner.’

–PrestigiousSleep3570

3.

‘Edible underwear. Me and my ex bought a gummy pair at one time. One size fits all so it just sorta hung there not even tight or shapely enough to do the job of a thong. Five mins later she’s sitting there kinda bored and half covered and I’m still chewing! We eventually ripped them off.’

–randomcookieaddict

4.

‘Stripping out of tight jeans… while hopping around like you’re wrestling an invisible demon.’

–LaKoreOF_

5.

‘Waking up and making out. Movies gloss over morning breath.’

–International_Bid716

6.

‘Shower sex.’

–Leeser

7.

‘What? You don’t like leaning against the cold walls, fearing a slip and a broken coccyx and getting waterboarded in your own home?’

–sined_n

8.

‘Slow-motion removing clothes like in the movies… but in real life, you get stuck in your shirt, trip over your pants, and suddenly it’s a slapstick comedy instead of a sexy moment.’

–vumzy

9.

‘Outdoor showers in the jungle. In my mind I pictured hot sex, in reality it was HUGE spiders and lizards and snakes. I almost had a heart attack.’

–SoInteresting_0503

10.

‘Taking a bath together. Unless you have an incredibly large tub then it’s one of the most uncomfortable experiences on Earth. Something I will never try again.’

–OldSchoolRollie62

11.

‘Using food like syrup or whipped cream, it just makes things sticky.’

–PNWest01