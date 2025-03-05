Donald Trump said the ‘days of rule by unelected bureaucrat were over’ and the entirety of the internet bellowed the same thing

US donald trump elon musk

We’re going to have to start mining for irony on the moon after Donald Trump announced to Congress that the ‘days of rule by unelected bureaucrat were over’.

It came during a long – so very long – and rambling speech that we’ve written about over here.

And this bit in particular stood our for reasons which will become obvious.

Laughter breaks out after Trump says: The days of rule by unelected bureaucrats are over. pic.twitter.com/9s0TV2medd — Acyn (@Acyn) March 5, 2025

Can’t work out if it’s stupidity or lack of self-awareness or plain nonsense. Very possibly all three.

And these are surely the only responses you need.

1.

Elon Musk, an unelected bureaucrat, is running the country right now…. — Vince Wilson (@VinceWilsonShow) March 5, 2025

2.

Even my 15 year old son was like… “you mean like Elon?” https://t.co/qDpbKWoe09 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 5, 2025

3.

I agree with Donald Trump that an unelected bureaucrat should be fired. Let’s start with Elon Musk. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 5, 2025

4.

The irony after Republicans just gave Elon Musk a standing ovation. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) March 5, 2025

5.

