This epic Andrew Tate meltdown was already enjoyable enough but it’s even more satisfying with the sound turned down

John Plunkett. Updated March 6th, 2025

You’ll probably already know that Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been allowed to leave their house arrest in Romania to fly to Florida despite facing trial in the eastern European country on charges of rape, sex with a minor, people trafficking and money laundering.

But if they thought they had escaped the Romanian judicial system, it turns out there’s a whole new one waiting for them.

Here are the pair doing their best to convince everyone how happy they are to be in Florida.

Except now the attorney general of Florida – appointed by Florida governor Ron DeSantis – has launched a criminal investigation into the pair promising the ‘full force of law’ in the examination of their conduct.

Here’s what Tate had to say in response.

And for an insight into how he’s feeling right now, you could do worse than this 17 seconds which is already enjoyable enough but it’s even more satisfying with the sound down.

We never thought we’d feel sorry for Andrew Tate. And we were right.


