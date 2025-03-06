This epic Andrew Tate meltdown was already enjoyable enough but it’s even more satisfying with the sound turned down

US Andrew tate

You’ll probably already know that Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been allowed to leave their house arrest in Romania to fly to Florida despite facing trial in the eastern European country on charges of rape, sex with a minor, people trafficking and money laundering.

But if they thought they had escaped the Romanian judicial system, it turns out there’s a whole new one waiting for them.

Here are the pair doing their best to convince everyone how happy they are to be in Florida.

“Look at our happy carefree dancing, don’t listen to our bitter words. We’re happy ok, we’re fucking haPPY!” pic.twitter.com/Hs9hdEcW8M — Oliver Stirling (@OWS1892) March 6, 2025

Except now the attorney general of Florida – appointed by Florida governor Ron DeSantis – has launched a criminal investigation into the pair promising the ‘full force of law’ in the examination of their conduct.

Here’s what Tate had to say in response.

Ron DeSantis is attacking me because he was worried I would support Byron Donalds over his wife, knowing I have monumental political weight, and trust our commander and chief President Trumps reccomendations completely. They attacked me to prevent me from destroying his wifes… — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) March 5, 2025

And for an insight into how he’s feeling right now, you could do worse than this 17 seconds which is already enjoyable enough but it’s even more satisfying with the sound down.

Andrew Tate is having a meltdown following the announcement that the Florida AG has opened a criminal investigation into him and his brother. pic.twitter.com/r48GF0JzOf — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) March 5, 2025

We never thought we’d feel sorry for Andrew Tate. And we were right.

First he whines that he’s innocent until proven guilty. Now he’s crying because someone wants to find out if, in fact, he is innocent or guilty. — Deborah, My Friends Call Me Slayer⚔️ (@drodvik52) March 5, 2025

This is Andrew Tate’s reaction to Florida announcing a criminal investigation into him. Two notes:

– Convicted pedophiles can receive the death penalty in FL

– Trump cannot pardon people convicted of state crimes The Tates are sweating bullets right now. pic.twitter.com/zC8DU594bE — Joshua Reed Eakle (@JoshEakle) March 5, 2025

Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy. — Tirah Att (@TirahAtt) March 5, 2025

This is hilarious with the sound turned off. Look at the chinless dickless Gollum, having a tantrum because he’s finally being brought to book. https://t.co/e71wnoxZtJ — Miffy (@miffythegamer) March 5, 2025



READ MORE

JD Vance trolled someone who described him as ‘insanely soft’ and it backfired in hilarious style