JD Vance trolled someone who described him as ‘insanely soft’ and it backfired in hilarious style

US JD Vance

Time now to return – briefly – to the world of JD Vance who should probably think not once, not twice, but three times before hitting ‘send’ on Twitter. Or maybe just don’t write anything at all, eh James?

We say this not only after he offended basically the entirety of Europe and its various country’s armed forces with this most unfortunate interview (and his epic fail to later wriggle out of his weasel words on Twitter).

Because this latest fail wasn’t so serious but it was much, much funnier.

It came after news reports of how Vance was bothered by protestors while he was out skiing with his family (tough job being VP, but someone’s gotta do it).

And it caught the attention of Jeff Computers – @allahliker – who accused Vance of being ‘insanely soft’.

for all the tough talk these people are wildly, insanely soft pic.twitter.com/YxhZUkdPJA — Jeff Computers (@allahliker) March 3, 2025

Vance was having none of that, obviously, and took time out from his busy schedule to respond in person.

These people are such idiots. We had a great time during our weekend in Vermont. We barely noticed the protesters and almost everyone we met was kind and generous. And Vermont is beautiful. This headline about being moved to an “undisclosed location” is that we moved our hotel… https://t.co/anvhBFlkW1 — JD Vance (@JDVance) March 4, 2025

But he followed it up with this, the real reason we are here.

“A real man would force the secret service to post his kids’ weekend address on the internet,” said Jeff Computers, a very smart and well-adjusted human being. — JD Vance (@JDVance) March 4, 2025

And this person surely said it best.

My man you are the vice president of the United States of America and you are spending the work day responding to someone you think is named JEFF COMPUTERS. Maybe it’s time to throw your phone in the Potomac River https://t.co/9EgKgYyiIi — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) March 4, 2025

Sage advice, Mr Vice President.

is jeff computers related to tim apple — sadaqat (@sadaqat) March 4, 2025

when you’re the VP a good way to show you’re not soft is by getting upset at random tweets — tod (@upsettingtod) March 4, 2025

Its, MISTER COMPUTERS — Elons Musk (@bitchcuffed) March 4, 2025

To conclude …

Omg I can’t stop laughing. The Vice President of the United States fucking around with trolls on Twitter. Thank you Jared. https://t.co/V9adZfVqEh — Marji is still (@marjikk) March 5, 2025

READ MORE

The Daily Star’s A++ front page was the perfect response to JD Vance and had people cheering on both sides of the Atlantic

Source @jaredlholt