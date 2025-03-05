US JD Vance

JD Vance trolled someone who described him as ‘insanely soft’ and it backfired in hilarious style

John Plunkett. Updated March 5th, 2025

Time now to return – briefly – to the world of JD Vance who should probably think not once, not twice, but three times before hitting ‘send’ on Twitter. Or maybe just don’t write anything at all, eh James?

We say this not only after he offended basically the entirety of Europe and its various country’s armed forces with this most unfortunate interview (and his epic fail to later wriggle out of his weasel words on Twitter).

Because this latest fail wasn’t so serious but it was much, much funnier.

It came after news reports of how Vance was bothered by protestors while he was out skiing with his family (tough job being VP, but someone’s gotta do it).

And it caught the attention of Jeff Computers – @allahliker – who accused Vance of being ‘insanely soft’.

Vance was having none of that, obviously, and took time out from his busy schedule to respond in person.

But he followed it up with this, the real reason we are here.

And this person surely said it best.

Sage advice, Mr Vice President.

To conclude …

