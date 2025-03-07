Politics Question Time Reform UK

Fiona Bruce’s exasperated slapdown of Richard Tice is guaranteed to become a Question Time classic

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 7th, 2025

There’s no doubt that Reform UK – and before it UKIP and the Brexit Party – have had more than their fair share of exposure from the political TV shows, in particular BBC’s flagship programme, Question Time.

It was, therefore, unsurprising yet disappointing to see the former leader of the party/company, Richard Tice, keeping Nigel Farage’s seat warm for him on Thursday night.

One question faced by the panel was ‘Are we doing enough to reduce climate change?’, to which the co-leader of the Green Party, Adrian Ramsay, responded with facts about the current and future dangers of climate change, as well as the importance of ramping up action to combat it.

The usually polite, demure and reasonable (kidding) Tice repeatedly interrupted, literally shouting over his fellow panellist’s answer. Host Fiona Bruce clearly lost patience with his refusal to wait his turn, and her response got a huge round of applause.

To be fair, it got a pretty big virtual cheer when it reached Twitter/X.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

It was a strong night for Fiona Bruce facing down Richard Tice, as she also pressed him to clarify his position on whether humans affect climate change, reminding him that it’s just two weeks since he called that idea “garbage”.

We’ll give Adrian Ramsay the last word.

READ MORE

Richard Tice was asked to name the two Reform UK defectors he was about to announce and it’s the entire party summed up in 30 seconds flat

Source Dave MacLeod Image Screengrab