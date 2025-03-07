Fiona Bruce’s exasperated slapdown of Richard Tice is guaranteed to become a Question Time classic

Politics Question Time Reform UK

There’s no doubt that Reform UK – and before it UKIP and the Brexit Party – have had more than their fair share of exposure from the political TV shows, in particular BBC’s flagship programme, Question Time.

It was, therefore, unsurprising yet disappointing to see the former leader of the party/company, Richard Tice, keeping Nigel Farage’s seat warm for him on Thursday night.

Not Richard Tice on my tellybox again… #BBCQT pic.twitter.com/doi8WlQHeT — Edward Mayes (@eljmayes) March 6, 2025

Is the reason why Richard Tice is on #BBCQT again because none of the 72 LibDem MPs were available? Also, how's his and his domestic partner's Arabic? Have they adopted UAE language and culture yet? Or have they forced their culture as immigrants onto another country, eroding… — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) March 6, 2025

It's gobshite Tice's 12th appearance on #bbcqt since 2016. In Tuesday's Commons Select Committee panel on the @BBC, when asked about right-wing bias in the panels, pompous Tory BBC DG Tim Davie pulled some bullshit figures out of his arse. I'll fact-check them when I find time. pic.twitter.com/DBQrTraq3V — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) March 6, 2025

One question faced by the panel was ‘Are we doing enough to reduce climate change?’, to which the co-leader of the Green Party, Adrian Ramsay, responded with facts about the current and future dangers of climate change, as well as the importance of ramping up action to combat it.

The usually polite, demure and reasonable (kidding) Tice repeatedly interrupted, literally shouting over his fellow panellist’s answer. Host Fiona Bruce clearly lost patience with his refusal to wait his turn, and her response got a huge round of applause.

Fiona Bruce telling Reform maniac Richard Tice she will put a gag on him if he doesn’t shut up getting the biggest cheer of the night on #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/Jz5DNlqcSX — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) March 6, 2025

To be fair, it got a pretty big virtual cheer when it reached Twitter/X.

1.

Fiona Bruce jokes when Richard Tice keeps interrupting that she might have to put a gag on him. How about we stop having Reform on every single TV and radio show possible and constantly giving them a platform? It's so obviously disproportionate. And it's constant.#BBCQT — Zack Polanski (@ZackPolanski) March 6, 2025

2.

Christ I can't stand Fiona Bruce, but for once fair play, she's fucking sticking it to that gob shite Tice.#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/3v1aT3U95y — Land of Tope & Dory (@lookeyhere4) March 6, 2025

3.

Tice has got a nerve talking about people lying to the British people. — Just Neil (@Neilovichi) March 7, 2025

4.

Fiona Bruce tells a rather boorish Tice that if he keeps interrupting, she'll have to put a gag or something on him (audience cheers) #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/QOZoIdbUxb — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) March 6, 2025

5.

Richard Tice seems to have made it his mission to act like a twat on @bbcqt and he’s absolutely acing it — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) March 6, 2025

6.

Whenever the likes of Trump, Farage, Tice etc get questions they don't want to answer, they continually interrupt, their voices get louder to drown out the questioner and they wave their hands about a lot. That's it, it's all they've got. Rinse & repeat. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/1eo0PW3gfe — Jo (@notgonnagoyet) March 6, 2025

7.

If yelling over, interupting and silencing is the discourse you're after… Reform Ltd are your party! https://t.co/USJ5RfZwz3 — Craig Duncan ＦＬＵＤＤＥＤ™ (@Fludded) March 7, 2025

8.

9.

Richard Tice has had an absolute nightmare on Question Time tonight, didn't cut through on anything Fiona Bruce threatened to gag him for constantly interrupting Reform will never been be in power, fact.#bbcqt — Dean ️‍ (@deanbegley1) March 6, 2025

10.

I’m not learning a thing on #BBCQT it’s just Tice shouting Trumpian BS. — PaulRiver (@PaulRiver1A) March 6, 2025

11.

Stuck record Tice but Dim humiliated by Fiona Bruce on #bbcqt https://t.co/5PIDvtUS6G — Des Ecksmakina (@Broken_Politiks) March 7, 2025

12.

The one and only time Blue Rinse Bruce has been an effective Chair of #bbcqt https://t.co/lufSISpoST — Liz_G-S (@Merlinsstar) March 7, 2025

13.

Richard Tice talking utter nonsense about CO2, pretending it has almost no impact on our climate. The man is quite literally a total ignorant fool. #bbcqt — Rupert Read (@GreenRupertRead) March 6, 2025

It was a strong night for Fiona Bruce facing down Richard Tice, as she also pressed him to clarify his position on whether humans affect climate change, reminding him that it’s just two weeks since he called that idea “garbage”.

Richard Tice MP today claimed it is “absolute garbage” to say human activities are the main cause of climate change ‍♂️ You'll never guess which TV channel invites him on time & again to repeat his anti-climate, anti-science stances… pic.twitter.com/ZZJ0O4wQfo — StopFundingHeat (@stopfundingheat) February 17, 2025

We’ll give Adrian Ramsay the last word.

Adrian Ramsay (Green) let's look at why Richard was interrupting me so much – could it be that since the 2019 election, Reform has received £2.3m in donations from fossil fuel interests, climate change deniers and polluters? ‍♀️ #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/1KjmNHDwP2 — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) March 6, 2025

