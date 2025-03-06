Richard Tice was asked to name the two Reform UK defectors he was about to announce and it’s the entire party summed up in 30 seconds flat

Politics Reform UK Richard tice scotland

Reform UK deputy leader at the time of writing Richard Tice was in Glasgow and among his duties was to delight in two new Reform UK defectors joining his party. Not MPs, you understand, just councillors, but it is what it is, right?

And we mention this because Tice was asked, not unreasonably, to name these two councillors – Ross Lambie of South Lanarkshire Council and John Gray of Renfrewshire Council – since you ask – and what happened next surely sums up the state of Reform in 30 seconds flat.

Richard Tice in Glasgow to unveil Reform’s newest defectors. Gets stuck when @DMScotPol asks him for their names. pic.twitter.com/ptLJbHA6e8 — Andrew Learmonth (@andrewlearmonth) March 6, 2025

It’s Tom Gordon asking the question and was Tice A) playing hard to get B) building excitement and anticipation or C) dying on his arse? You decide!

And here’s precisely what people made of that.

Absolutely useless wankers, thanks that’s cheered me up — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) March 6, 2025

Those defectors in full: Ian Cranberries

Jeff Spigot

Philippa Vinegar

Darth Shit

Cushions Muldoon https://t.co/yiIcf14MTq — Paul Bloomfield (@AdolphusSpriggs) March 6, 2025

They’re just bigots . They hate Scots as much as any ‘unEnglish ‘ people. We all know Fuhrage is terrified of the Scots . Well done Scotland. — AWhitbyMagpie (@nigelth17368713) March 6, 2025

Reform in Scotland just collapses under the mildest scrutiny, partly because it isn’t a real party https://t.co/hIGQaJEPVl — BELLA CALEDONIA (@bellacaledonia) March 6, 2025

Can’t be expected to vet your candidates if you don’t know their names pic.twitter.com/Ru8eXGoyNO — Nick Affleck (@nick_affleck) March 6, 2025

great hack, Tom Gordon. he’s the least clubbable journalist i know. https://t.co/gJFLCawhpE — euan mccolm (@euanmccolm) March 6, 2025

That was beyond painful — @johnmchugh1878.bsky.social (@JohnMcHugh1878) March 6, 2025

The Tice total fail https://t.co/i8eDEfmNz0 — dave lawrence (@dave43law) March 6, 2025

He had one job. https://t.co/OCWIR0Ho7P — Ross Colquhoun (@rosscolquhoun) March 6, 2025

