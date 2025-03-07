Jeremy Vine had (another) Alan Partridge-esque moment as his Radio 2 show went up in flames (well, sort of)

Entertainment Jeremy vine radio 2

There have been quite a few occasions when broadcaster Jeremy Vine has ended up sounding more Alan Partridge than Alan Partridge.

There was the time he had to explain what Brat was to Radio 2 listeners. There was the time, during an interview with etiquette expert William Hanson, where he said that he uses one hand for tennis and the other for writing, but ended up saying “bisexual” instead of “bi-dextrous.”

And who could forget the time when, whilst responding to Vernon Kay asking what could be worse than stealing a guide dog, responding with “stealing two?”

Now, in another bizarre moment on his BBC Radio 2 show, the radio studio had to be evacuated on Thursday’s show because of a fire alarm.

It then led to him making a rather surreal announcement after the station returned from the emergency tape.

This is peak Jeremy Vine no notes. https://t.co/7fUJiZ4fvS pic.twitter.com/FTSrevTQeG — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) March 6, 2025

“We stood outside in the sun. There was no fire, we came back in. Because there is no fire, we are going to cancel the feature we were going to do on cremation, but we will talk later to Julia Donaldson about World Book Day.” “And yes I will get the Gruffalo costume back on.”

And, yes, he was broadcasting on Radio 2 dressed as The Gruffalo.

Let’s hope it wasn’t flammable.

Amazing. lewis’s peerless Ringers Vine now slightly less exaggerated than the real thing — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) March 6, 2025

READ MORE

Alexander Armstrong complained that tax on private schools had left him ‘extremely poor’ – 14 anything but Pointless comebacks