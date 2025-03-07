A right-wing influencer whined about the UK not upholding Americans’ First Amendment rights, and got dragged into the next decade

US MAGA

Right-wing influencer Avery Warwick posts almost exclusively about how great Donald Trump, Elon Musk and their circle of cronies are.

Never let it be said that such a banal thing as fact-checking made her delay sharing a video, and it clearly didn’t hold her back from this post about the UK, straight from the Elon Musk Big Book of BS.

Check it out.

It’s the sort of thing lapped up by the Tommy Robinson-adjacent grifters, and there were plenty of people out there ready to jump on her bandwagon of disinformation.

1.

They weren’t allowed to even hang the british flag in their yard. The Brits I knew loved how the USA is patriotic but yeah it’s been like that there for a while.

golden cheyenne People absolutely can fly the British flag in their garden, what are you talking about?

Hannah

2.

Last year Russia arrested 300 people or so for posting on social media and the UK arrested over 3,000 for social media.. and they call Putin & Trump dictator.

nENA03 ok Vlad … citation needed.

Andy Bird

3.

They arrested 3000 of their own people with prison sentences just for opinions.

Rokkazoo Orrrr because they all rioted under the guise of those little girls who died, when really, they were setting communities on fire, robbing small businesses, etc! Thugs are thugs and need to be held accountable – hope this helps!!

notawriter89

4.

I saw their police arresting a 66 yr old man for saying he’s upset with the state of their country.

sweetmulberry153 That man was arrested for being part of the mob that set fire to a hotel housing migrants, not for posting on social media.

lexiijade.makeup

Many pushed back strongly against the Faragesque talking point.

6.

All you people know she’s lying right?

Elaine

7.

This is not true, she is spreading lies that fit her right wing agenda. The only credible source I found was that the UK THREATENED to extradite US citizens who incited violence in the UK.

sol

8.

So long as you don’t threaten or harass anyone, you’ll be fine. Guess what sweet cakes – we been doing democracy for thousands of years longer than y’all. Guess how that’s working out for you.

Emily9999

9.

Pretty sure I could get arrested in the USA for sneezing right now the way things are going over there.

Paul Aus UK

10.

“Where they do not recognise Americans rights” The laws of your home country do not apply in foreign lands. Free speech exists here, just not freedom of concequences.

Lexiijade.makeup

11.

Your own president doesn’t care about all your citizen’s rights so why should anyone else?!

MK

12.

I’m English. First I’ve heard this.

Little mischief

13.

Oh no! it’s almost like countries have their own rules and laws!

Chivonn

Ann Russell made her name on TikTok by having a cleaning tip for absolutely everything, but she also speaks out against right-wing nonsense, and she weighed in on Ms Warwick’s post.

“These people are just so shockingly dense, it’s terrifying. But don’t disillusion them, because if they believe that, they might stay over there.”

Sounds like a plan.

