The look on this Supreme Court Justice’s face as she sees Trump is today’s most relatable thing

The legal wheels continue to fall off Donald Trump’s big plans, as yet another court rules that he needs to pay out the foreign aid funds that had previously been approved by Congress. This time, it was the Republican-majority Supreme Court.

MAJOR BREAKING: In a 5-4 ruling, The Supreme Court has REJECTED Trumps request to keep billions in foreign aid frozen. Let’s get this ALREADY APPROVED funding back where it belongs. This is a HUGE loss for Trump and Elon. pic.twitter.com/iq77v3NnCm — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 5, 2025

One of the five justices who voted against Trump was Amy Coney Barrett, who was handpicked for the position by Trump in 2020.

There was an immediate backlash from his allies and fans.

1/ Wallnau in 2020: "God chose Amy Coney-Barrett!"

Wallnau in 2025: "She's the devil because she didn't side with Trump!" Putting aside Wallnau's open policy lust, and the way he changes his tune willy-nilly, here's an issue that should be considered: pic.twitter.com/EcLrvbl5rS — Bonhoeffer's Child (@bonhoefferchild) March 6, 2025

Current timeline is MAGAs calling their one time darling Amy Coney Barrett a DEI hire I’m guessing because she has adopted Black kids and that women shouldn’t have positions of power in the government pic.twitter.com/OTswXHzRz1 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 5, 2025

A clip of her reaction to seeing Trump walk by after his address to Congress has gone viral because of the contempt that appears to cross her face.

Maybe Amy Coney Barrett does have a soul pic.twitter.com/kICrskHf8c — ian (@Boatstory1) March 5, 2025

It’s probably not going to improve her reputation with the Maga crowd, but everybody else loved to see it.

This is Trump’s Supreme Court appointee, Amy Coney Barrett… And that look upon her face as he walks past is worth 1000 words …including shame, remorse, contempt, guilt and disbelief. pic.twitter.com/ncwiXQt6GM — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) March 6, 2025

ACB ruled against Trump again? Who could’ve imagined it? pic.twitter.com/tymOuVJu0L — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 5, 2025

Holy fuck!!!! She fucking hates him. https://t.co/23WAzQWOJN — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 5, 2025

Looks like Trump’s own handpicked justice isn’t feeling the loyalty vibes. Who knew that once off the MAGA leash, some people actually follow the law instead of the cult handbook? — Ultramõrd Sillu (@suunasolkija) March 5, 2025

When Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett realizes her legacy will always be…. She was appointed by a Self Admitted Sexual Predator and Rapist.#AmyConeyBarrett pic.twitter.com/QSyZzFRdM9 — Travis Matthew (@Matthewtravis08) March 5, 2025

Just me, or is Amy Coney Barrett not that into Donald Trump? pic.twitter.com/lTZpirm9Pq — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) March 6, 2025

Or she caught a whiff of the diaper? — Daniel B (@dbwritingpage) March 5, 2025

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett looked like she couldn’t stand Donald Trump last night. And she voted against him today. So MAGA is big mad calling her “Amy Commie Barrett.” pic.twitter.com/o5EDbZu1Vy — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) March 6, 2025

