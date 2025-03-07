US donald trump

The look on this Supreme Court Justice’s face as she sees Trump is today’s most relatable thing

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 7th, 2025

The legal wheels continue to fall off Donald Trump’s big plans, as yet another court rules that he needs to pay out the foreign aid funds that had previously been approved by Congress. This time, it was the Republican-majority Supreme Court.

One of the five justices who voted against Trump was Amy Coney Barrett, who was handpicked for the position by Trump in 2020.

There was an immediate backlash from his allies and fans.

A clip of her reaction to seeing Trump walk by after his address to Congress has gone viral because of the contempt that appears to cross her face.

It’s probably not going to improve her reputation with the Maga crowd, but everybody else loved to see it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2