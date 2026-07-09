People are sharing the things that everyone pretends to enjoy but are actually rubbish – 17 life experiences you can probably leave behind
Life is full of incredible moments, like discovering a tenner you’d forgotten about in a coat pocket or finding out that your plans have been cancelled. But there are also certain experiences everyone just goes along with for the sake of it.
Careless_Bag5386 wanted to learn more about the milestones that don’t live up to societal expectations, so they decided to put the following question to r/AskReddit:
‘What’s the most overrated life experience everyone pretends to enjoy?’
Here are the top replies that are actually quite a chore…
1.
‘Big, expensive weddings’
-Far_Instruction_2533
2.
‘Networking events, I think’
-WeeklyMud4611
3.
‘Graduation ceremonies’
-ownhigh
4.
‘Going to loud nightclubs. You pay a cover charge just to stand in a crowded room where you can’t hear your friends speak, the drinks are wildly overpriced, and your shoes stick to the floor.’
-NotA_Bot_I_Swear
5.
‘Hustle culture. We’ve somehow convinced ourselves that being exhausted is a personality trait’
-_mista_x
6.
‘Big parties. I’m a very social person but it seems like the more people there are, the less social I become. It all becomes overwhelming and I end up in a corner with a drink while I suffer.’
-No_Patient9133
7.
‘Staying up and getting in line to get a good spot for fireworks only to be interested for a few minutes’
-GoalGuilty780
8.
‘Eating caviar’
-61plus8
9.
‘Giving birth. It’s messy and painful. But people (usually) love their kids so they treat it like a precious miracle.’
-Ryanookami