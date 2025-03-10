US donald trump

Donald Trump wants people to shut up about egg prices, so they’re talking about being told to shut up about egg prices

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 10th, 2025

The price of eggs in the US is no yolk. Not even sorry.

Bird flu has swept across the country, resulting in the mass culling of birds and making eggs far more scarce and – inevitably – very expensive. Donald Trump‘s election campaign included a promise to bring the cost down on day one – presumably just after ending the Russia-Ukraine war, yet six weeks into his tenure, the prices are even higher.

It even led to the Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins, suggesting people should start keeping poultry, despite the fact that they would also be vulnerable to bird flu.

Are the millions in the room with us now?

Over on Truth Social, the fake Twitter that Trump created after being kicked off the pre-Musk site for repeatedly breaking the rules, the president reposted an article by Maga mouthpiece Charlie Kirk, entitled ‘Shut Up About Egg Prices — Trump Is Saving Consumers Millions‘.

Trump repost of CHARLIE KIRK: Shut Up About Egg Prices — Trump Is Saving Consumers Millions, with an image of stacks of egg cartons

It seemed a bit rich considering he has yet to take any steps to address the problem, concentrating instead on creating other problems and getting his revenge on Democrats and legal professionals for trying to hold him to account.

People weighed in on President Brass-neck’s hot take.

We’re waiting for Vance to step in and go full Marie Antoinette*.

*We know she didn’t say it. Don’t @ us.

Source Donald Trump Image Screengrab