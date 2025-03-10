Donald Trump wants people to shut up about egg prices, so they’re talking about being told to shut up about egg prices

US donald trump

The price of eggs in the US is no yolk. Not even sorry.

Bird flu has swept across the country, resulting in the mass culling of birds and making eggs far more scarce and – inevitably – very expensive. Donald Trump‘s election campaign included a promise to bring the cost down on day one – presumably just after ending the Russia-Ukraine war, yet six weeks into his tenure, the prices are even higher.

.@ABC today: "Wholesale shoppers like small businesses were paying over $8 for a dozen eggs last week." https://t.co/TYsg2dKYjE@JDVance in September: "Now, a dozen eggs will cost you around $4 thanks to Kamala Harris' inflationary policies" pic.twitter.com/80Y857nbbI — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) March 8, 2025

It even led to the Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins, suggesting people should start keeping poultry, despite the fact that they would also be vulnerable to bird flu.

Expensive eggs under Biden Republicans: OMG!!! IMPEACH!!! WE CAN'T AFFORD TO LIVE!!! Expensive eggs under Trump Republicans: Just buy some chickens.pic.twitter.com/7FKpG0HUMx — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) March 4, 2025

Are the millions in the room with us now?

Over on Truth Social, the fake Twitter that Trump created after being kicked off the pre-Musk site for repeatedly breaking the rules, the president reposted an article by Maga mouthpiece Charlie Kirk, entitled ‘Shut Up About Egg Prices — Trump Is Saving Consumers Millions‘.

It seemed a bit rich considering he has yet to take any steps to address the problem, concentrating instead on creating other problems and getting his revenge on Democrats and legal professionals for trying to hold him to account.

People weighed in on President Brass-neck’s hot take.

1.

REMINDER: trump ran on lowering egg prices JD Vance did a failed photo op stunt in front of eggs (that were priced way LOWER than today) MAGA would not shut the fuck up about egg prices which, again, were much lower under Biden NOW they want us to shut up about egg prices?… pic.twitter.com/M4WeqsUhLv — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) March 9, 2025

2.

Every time I go to the grocery store, I place these next to the eggs. Every single time. It’s a small contribution with a bigger message. Fuck trump. pic.twitter.com/lwFjMuEgxH — TPBlue (@TPBlue4) March 8, 2025

3.

Trump thinks posting an article telling Americans to “Shut Up About Egg Prices” is a good idea pic.twitter.com/QTAHZ3P0Ia — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) March 8, 2025

4.

Donald Trump on eggs and other high-priced groceries: August 2024: “When I win, I will immediately bring prices down, starting on Day One." March 2025: "Shut up about egg prices." — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) March 9, 2025

5.

If Biden had retweeted something that said "shut up about egg prices", every Twitter server would melt within minutes. pic.twitter.com/bCiwbLMIYw — Hayden (@the_transit_guy) March 8, 2025

6.

Trump just posted an article telling Americans to "Shut up about egg prices" JD Vance just said if you protest him "you're a shit person" These two clowns are cracking under the pressure already. Keep it up! — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 9, 2025

7.

He’s at the “I’m sick of the masses trying to hold me accountable” stage of his presidency — TheProletariat (@_ThePr0letariat) March 8, 2025

8.

Dumb motherfucker won the election off of the price of eggs basically But we absolutely forget that his cult flips with him like a pancake with a spatula — AnEnemyWithin (@An_Enemy_Within) March 8, 2025

9.

Meanwhile, he spent 18 million of tax payer money to play golf How many eggs could be bought with that money? pic.twitter.com/ZCue59sCJi — PS01 □ (@PStyle0ne1) March 9, 2025

10.

11.

Trump told the US to “Shut Up About Egg Prices” in an angry tweet due to people pointing out eggs are expensive as fuck in the US. In some places a dozen cost $3.99 at the beginning of January. Now in March they cost $17.99. All thanks to Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/OiAFhnQ7zm — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) March 9, 2025

12.

WOW! Donald Trump just posted an article telling Americans to “Shut up” about egg prices. What happened to lowering costs at the grocery store??? Now Trump wants you to be quiet about it! He’s a total fraud! pic.twitter.com/5YoRGqQcBQ — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) March 8, 2025

13.

14.

Trump telling Americans to "shut up" about $17.99 egg prices is tone-deaf. Bird flu’s bad, but his policies aren’t helping, tariffs and cuts to federal oversight are making groceries pricier, not cheaper. He promised savings, not silence. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) March 9, 2025

15.

Before the elections all trump could talk about was the price of eggs! The only millions trump has saved is the millions billionaires will not pay in taxes — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) March 8, 2025

16.

The guy whose ENTIRE CAMPAIGN was pledging to LOWER PRICES; and I mean promising that: “On day one, I will immediately end inflation and lower your prices” AT EVERY SINGLE CAMPAIGN RALLY he held, just told his supporters to “shut up about egg prices.” He conned you, MAGA. WAKE UP pic.twitter.com/6NMoovmYqO — Andrew—New YouTube Channel @LiveFromTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) March 9, 2025

17.

Dude is telling Americans to shut up about food prices while spending another weekend playing golf. Amazing. https://t.co/SpduUuQgWP — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) March 9, 2025

We’re waiting for Vance to step in and go full Marie Antoinette*.

It's okay. We can eat cake instead. Or hit the breakfast special at his clubhouse. — Econpolicy (@Econpolicy) March 9, 2025

*We know she didn’t say it. Don’t @ us.

READ MORE

21 favourite scathing responses to Donald Trump’s long, rambling speech to Congress

Source Donald Trump Image Screengrab