This 1940s leaflet to persuade employers to take a chance on women is half patronising sexism and half great advice for anyone’s boss

Women have always formed part of the workforce. In the past, it was most often in menial positions within a household or as factory workers helping in the mass production of fabrics, pottery or mechanical components.

When World War II led to a greater influx of women into offices, factories and retail services, it was difficult for some bosses to accept that women were part of the larger, higher-paid workforce – so they were sent some gentle persuasion.

This advice for anyone considering employing women, or feeling reluctant to do so, shared the “feminine” attributes a company might value, as well as tips on how to help women cope in a “man’s world”.

Very different times. Very different times, indeed.

It introduced the innovative idea that women could actually be taught stuff.

Women could be patient, presumably unlike men who might smash up the shop floor if a job didn’t go to plan, perhaps?

Women could be careful – just look at this one handling a record without crushing it in her clumsy hands – hallelujah!

Women can be cooperative – see how these women are cooperating in sitting next to each other, because that’s how cooperation works.

But, look at the advice –

When she does a good job, tell her so. Have the necessary equipment, tools and supplies ready for her. Don’t change her shift too often and never without notice. Try to provide a clean place to eat lunch, away from her workplace. Make pure and cool drinking water accessible. Provide properly adjusted work seats, good ventilation and lighting.

This is just a good way to treat workers of any gender – a basic requirement, in fact.

Most of the comments said pretty much the same thing.

1.

I was expecting something incredibly sexist, but it was really

just common sense that should be upheld in all workplaces!

Chelsea R. Galloway

2.

I actually don’t have a problem with any of these suggestions, and they should apply to all employees.

Olga Gardner Galvin

3.

This sounds more like “male

bosses are teachable.”

Valerie Nelson

4.

That awkward moment when a condescending pamphlet from the 40’s recommends better workplace behavior,

training and accommodations than ANYONE gets today.

A Chantal Sutton

We’re always up for a bit of well-placed sarcasm.

Be sure she knows the location of restrooms, lunch rooms and dispensaries…. otherwise she will most certainly be wandering around the workplace lost, starving and pee- stained, mumbling and bumping into walls.

Tracey Hill

We’ve all been there.

