Maternity ward rules were very very different in the 1940s

INSTRUCTIONS FOR NEW MOTHERS

Name

In order to protect yours and your baby’s health, keep up order and feeding schedule on time. Please cooperate with us in the following rules;

1. Please refrain from smoking one hour prior to nursing. Also, refrain from smoking during visiting hours visitors are not allowed to smoke on maternity floor.

2.

Do not handle books, magazines, papers, combs or cosmetics, and especially the TELEPHONE, after you have been prepared for the baby and as long as the baby is in your room.

3.

A bell sounds to allow the mother time to prepare for her baby. Be sure to be ready when the baby arrives. A few minutes delay with one mother may mean several babies thrown off schedule with feeding.

4.

To prepare for baby…If you have any sign of a cold, please ask for a mask which will completely cover the nose and mouth, in order to protect your baby.

(DO NOT HANDLE OR TOUCH MASK AFTER THE HANDS ARE CLEANSED WITH ALCOHOL)

5.

Remove top of pajamas or gown from shoulder, open binder and leave the safety pin in the strap of the binder.

6.

Turn on one side and lay in position so the baby will be near the edge, away from the center of the bed which has been contaminated with perspiration and discharge from the mother. Pull up top sheet, so baby will lay on it.

7.

Babies feed on alternate breasts.

8.

Allow the baby to nurse only 3 minutes the first 3 days, gradually increasing to 15 minutes.

9.

Never let the baby’s nursing period exceed 20 minutes at any time.

10.

Be sure to release the nipple before taking from the baby’s mouth by pressing the baby’s cheeks on either side with thumb and index finger.

11.

NO ONE is allowed in room with the mother and baby during a nursing period. NEVER permit visitors to sit on your bed, place their wraps on your bed or smoke in your room AT ANY TIME. Please place wraps on hooks behind door.

12.

The baby is wrapped in a sterile vrapper when taken to breast. The mother is (ASKED NEVER TO UNWRAP OR HANDLE HER BABY.)

13.

Pin your binder after your baby leaves.

14.

The babies will be shown to visitors at observation window between 7:30 P.M. and 8:00 P.M. the FIRST TWO NIGHTS ONLY.

15.

Only 1 (ONE) visitor allowed in the afternoon, or only 1 (ONE) in the evening, this includes the husband.

16.

If your baby is a boy, please decide whether or not you wish to have him circumcised so that the permit can be signed when the birth certificate is filled in by the nurse.

17.

Please name your baby as soon as possible, so as to save time when the birth certificate is made out.

18.

Hospital is not responsible for any money or jewelry.

19.

Please do not eat candy, fresh fruit or milk shakes. It may affect your baby.

20.

Please plan to go home 10:30 – 11:30 A.M. orbetween 1:00 3:00 P.M.

Exceptions are made only by Supervisor.

Please cooperate,

Thank you.