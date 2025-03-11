23 favourite Bluesky reactions to the disastrous outages plaguing X

Twitter elon musk

Despite being the richest man in the world (which may not be accurate by the end of the day), this hasn’t been Elon Musk‘s best week – and it’s only Tuesday.

Tesla’s share prices have been dropping for months, but Monday saw more than 13% wiped off their value in a day, and the downward trajectory seems to be continuing. As if that weren’t enough to deal with, the platform formerly known as Twitter – and still called Twitter by most people, but now officially named X – spent much of Monday in a state of collapse.

Hackers Dark Storm at one point claimed ‘We took Twitter offline’, although no proof was offered to back that up.

Dark Storm Team claims responsibility for a DDoS attack as users report Twitter down for the third time today. Live updates here ⤵️ [image or embed] — Newsweek (@newsweek.com) March 10, 2025 at 4:47 PM

There was even less credibility for Elon Musk’s unsupported accusation that Ukraine was behind the outage.

Whatever the reason, it was the icing on the Tesla stock cake for many. This is how Bluesky reacted.

Maybe X is running on Tesla batteries. — The Lincoln Project (@lincolnproject.us) March 10, 2025 at 2:07 PM

Twitter dot com is down. And naturally the child who runs it is blaming everyone apart from himself… you know the guy who sacked everyone [image or embed] — Otto English (@ottoenglish.bsky.social) March 10, 2025 at 7:28 PM

So Hillary did the cyber attack on Twitter right? — Adam Parkhomenko (@adamparkhomenko.bsky.social) March 10, 2025 at 7:40 PM

If Musk and his Technoboyz can't stop a cyber attack at X, maybe they shouldn't have access to our Social Security? Just brainstorming. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger.bsky.social) March 10, 2025 at 6:27 PM

I didn’t even notice X had been down because it’s an unusable festering cesspit. It’s like being “alerted” to a sewage plant being sealed off. Like “oh… no?” — aidThompsin (@aidthompsin.bsky.social) March 10, 2025 at 7:55 PM

Can’t believe Twitter keeps crashing despite Elon hiring the best 19-year-old interns that racism has to offer — Mike Drucker (@mikedrucker.bsky.social) March 10, 2025 at 4:19 PM

Twitter is down. Tesla stock is plummeting. SpaceX’s rocket imploded. All owned by the same guy who’s now in charge of our federal government. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen.bsky.social) March 10, 2025 at 5:15 PM

I would not be surprised if it's independently confirmed that the attack is largely from Russia. Unrelated the people fired involved in cyber warfare defence against Russia have been told to stand down. — Parimal Kumar (@parimal.bsky.social) March 10, 2025 at 7:36 PM

