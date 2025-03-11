Breaking news: creme eggs are very sugary. 12 funny reactions to that bombshell
Lent has started, and Easter isn’t that far off, which means you’re never more than six feet from a Creme Egg. But it turns out you’re also never more than six and a half spoonfuls of sugar from a Creme Egg – as demonstrated in this video.
@sugarproofkids Did you know there is 26.5 grams (6 1/2 tsp) of sugar in ONE Cadbury Creme Egg?! #easter #chocolate #sugarfree #recipe #shocking #nutrition #fyp ♬ original sound – Sugarproof
The clip, originally shared in 2021 by Michael I Goran, PhD, caught the eye of sarcastic Twitter/X, and the reactions were hilarious.
1.
Really grateful for that video because until today I thought a creme egg was a vegetable
— Hannah Al-Othman 📝🗞 (@HannahAlOthman) March 29, 2021
2.
Wait until Twitter finds out how much nicotine is in a cigarette.
— Tokyo Sexwhale (@tokyosexwhale) March 29, 2021
3.
Shocking news about Creme Eggs because I always thought they were made of mashed kale, spring water, and the wholesome spirit of a virtuous organic farmer.
— Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) March 29, 2021
4.
To be fair, Cadburys should make it much more clear that the Creme Egg is not a real egg at all, but merely a cunningly-designed confection that looks exactly like a real hen's egg in every respect.
— MatCult 💙 (@MatGost) March 29, 2021
5.
devastated to learn this isn't the high protein sugar free treat i once thought https://t.co/e9iSu80zHw
— Ania Magliano (@AniaMags) March 29, 2021
6.
This is horrifying!
Guess how much human blood there is in one crab?
Answer: more blood than is in human kids of most ages for a whole day!
Adults, don’t even think about it! #Easter #Easter2021 #EasterCrabs #health #blood #crab pic.twitter.com/eUMljcKsmE
— Stuart Laws (@thisstuartlaws) March 29, 2021
7.
*polishes off a half-dozen, mouth full* that’s crazy https://t.co/zQgiEBICCU
— Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) March 29, 2021
8.
sweet food has sugar in it ryan x why are you flapping
— Beth McColl (@imteddybless) March 29, 2021
9.
no one is eating these thinking they're a salad dude.
Also *gestures at the steaming pile of excrement that is the world we live in* – let people eat their sugary treat without shame, there's enough miserableness in the world as it is.
— Kadoomed (@kadoomed) March 29, 2021
10.
As if a pandemic isn't bad enough, we've now discovered that Creme Eggs have sugar in them? WILL THIS EVER FUCKING END?! pic.twitter.com/f8tUS9GNTW
— David Bedwell (@DavidBedwell) March 29, 2021
11.
look at all those creme eggs 🥰 pic.twitter.com/Rkac8T65oV
— Tom (@TomScanlon) March 29, 2021
12.
What did you THINK a creme egg was made of? Just unwrapping one of those fuckers will corrugate your arteries and send your blood sugar spiking through the top of your skull. It’s a delivery system for type 2 diabetes. You might as well eat a hand grenade. Happy Easter.
— paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) March 29, 2021
Comedian, Chris PG had this wry observation.
People not knowing there's a lot of sugar in Cadbury Creme Eggs is the perfect analogy for how working class people vote Tory.
— Chris PG 🌈 twitch.tv/PapaGlitch_ (@_Papaglitch_) March 29, 2021
READ MORE
This man’s joyful attempt to make a giant Cadbury’s Creme Egg went viral because people loved it so much
Source Michael I Goran PhD Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons