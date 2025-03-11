Breaking news: creme eggs are very sugary. 12 funny reactions to that bombshell

Twitter food

Lent has started, and Easter isn’t that far off, which means you’re never more than six feet from a Creme Egg. But it turns out you’re also never more than six and a half spoonfuls of sugar from a Creme Egg – as demonstrated in this video.

The clip, originally shared in 2021 by Michael I Goran, PhD, caught the eye of sarcastic Twitter/X, and the reactions were hilarious.

1.

Really grateful for that video because until today I thought a creme egg was a vegetable — Hannah Al-Othman 📝🗞 (@HannahAlOthman) March 29, 2021

2.

Wait until Twitter finds out how much nicotine is in a cigarette. — Tokyo Sexwhale (@tokyosexwhale) March 29, 2021

3.

Shocking news about Creme Eggs because I always thought they were made of mashed kale, spring water, and the wholesome spirit of a virtuous organic farmer. — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) March 29, 2021

4.

To be fair, Cadburys should make it much more clear that the Creme Egg is not a real egg at all, but merely a cunningly-designed confection that looks exactly like a real hen's egg in every respect. — MatCult 💙 (@MatGost) March 29, 2021

5.

devastated to learn this isn't the high protein sugar free treat i once thought https://t.co/e9iSu80zHw — Ania Magliano (@AniaMags) March 29, 2021

6.

This is horrifying! Guess how much human blood there is in one crab? Answer: more blood than is in human kids of most ages for a whole day! Adults, don’t even think about it! #Easter #Easter2021 #EasterCrabs #health #blood #crab pic.twitter.com/eUMljcKsmE — Stuart Laws (@thisstuartlaws) March 29, 2021

7.

*polishes off a half-dozen, mouth full* that’s crazy https://t.co/zQgiEBICCU — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) March 29, 2021

8.

sweet food has sugar in it ryan x why are you flapping — Beth McColl (@imteddybless) March 29, 2021

9.

no one is eating these thinking they're a salad dude. Also *gestures at the steaming pile of excrement that is the world we live in* – let people eat their sugary treat without shame, there's enough miserableness in the world as it is. — Kadoomed (@kadoomed) March 29, 2021

10.

As if a pandemic isn't bad enough, we've now discovered that Creme Eggs have sugar in them? WILL THIS EVER FUCKING END?! pic.twitter.com/f8tUS9GNTW — David Bedwell (@DavidBedwell) March 29, 2021

11.

look at all those creme eggs 🥰 pic.twitter.com/Rkac8T65oV — Tom (@TomScanlon) March 29, 2021

12.

What did you THINK a creme egg was made of? Just unwrapping one of those fuckers will corrugate your arteries and send your blood sugar spiking through the top of your skull. It’s a delivery system for type 2 diabetes. You might as well eat a hand grenade. Happy Easter. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) March 29, 2021

Comedian, Chris PG had this wry observation.

People not knowing there's a lot of sugar in Cadbury Creme Eggs is the perfect analogy for how working class people vote Tory. — Chris PG 🌈 twitch.tv/PapaGlitch_ (@_Papaglitch_) March 29, 2021

