Inspirobot’s so-called inspirational messages are so bad they’re good – 15 funny favourites

The InspiroBot is an A.I. programme that randomly generates inspirational memes. In theory.

While you wait for your inspirational image to appear, there are messages to keep you entertained – like this.

And this.

InspiroBot definitely generates memes, but as to whether they’re inspirational – judge for yourselves.

1. The world is your lobster

2. Some blue-sky thinking

3. Gotta catch ’em all

4. Exploited for tourism purposes?

5. Too busy being embarrassed about my front

6. Sounds like hogwash

7. As if it’s optional

8. InspiroBot or Will Self?