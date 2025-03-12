Elon Musk trying to explain to Trump how a Tesla works is surely the most bizarre thing you’ll watch today

US donald trump elon musk Tesla

As you’ll know by now, Donald Trump took time out from tanking the US economy to help Elon Musk shift a few Teslas by turning the White House into a parking lot.

And quite the sight it was too.

BREAKING: As the stock market and economy collapse, Donald Trump is filming ads for Elon Musk and Tesla. This is insane. pic.twitter.com/zV1ETHxrpe — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) March 11, 2025

There was no end of eye-opening moments – not least Trump and his ‘Everything’s computer!’ – and we return to it because it got even better when the President tried to drive one.

Trump was first of all keen to tell everyone that he hadn’t driven a car for as long as he can remember, which might not be saying much to be fair.

Trump: I’m not allowed to drive because I haven’t driven a car in a long time. I love to drive cars. But I’m going to have it at The White House and I’m going to let my staff use it. I’m not allowed to use it pic.twitter.com/75aKIJa6yR — Acyn (@Acyn) March 11, 2025

Leaving aside the revelation that while he has access to all the nuclear codes he can’t be trusted to get behind a steering wheel, Trump nevertheless girded his loins (don’t go there) and got in the front seat anyway.

And listening to Musk try to explain how it works is quite the watch.

Elon Musk explaining cars to Trump: “It’s literally like a golf cart that goes really fast.” (Yes, that’s a real quote.) https://t.co/Cvzb1nCMja — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 11, 2025

Or if you want to cut to the chase.

Musk to Trump: It’s a like a golf cart that goes really fast Trump: This is really amazing pic.twitter.com/vkqHlEUyWT — Acyn (@Acyn) March 11, 2025

Scenes. Extraordinary scenes.

they’re doing toyotathon at the white house we have never been more in hell https://t.co/A3WPYSWV5r — manny (@mannyfidel) March 11, 2025

Please let him test how fast it goes. — Mr. Citywide (@MrCitywide215) March 11, 2025

they wont let him drive it – cause they know he will break it like everything else — Laid Back Andy ⚒️ (@andylaid1) March 11, 2025

Self evidently nonsense. You’re not forbidden from driving because you haven’t “driven a car in a long time.” You’re not allowed to drive because of mental or physical impairment. #Trump https://t.co/mx1YD24UYR — JOHN NICOLSON (@MrJohnNicolson) March 11, 2025

They’ve both got the mental capacity of a 5 year old… apparently — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) March 11, 2025

All his brain knows is golf — Sycamore’s Source (@sycamoressource) March 11, 2025

Holds the codes to 1500 strategic nuclear weapons https://t.co/drdvoqz4Au — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 12, 2025

The Alpha Males are back https://t.co/gNccKpm5qR — Majority Report (@majorityfm) March 11, 2025

Source @Acyn