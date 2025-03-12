US donald trump elon musk Tesla

Elon Musk trying to explain to Trump how a Tesla works is surely the most bizarre thing you’ll watch today

John Plunkett. Updated March 12th, 2025

As you’ll know by now, Donald Trump took time out from tanking the US economy to help Elon Musk shift a few Teslas by turning the White House into a parking lot.

And quite the sight it was too.

There was no end of eye-opening moments – not least Trump and his ‘Everything’s computer!’ – and we return to it because it got even better when the President tried to drive one.

Trump was first of all keen to tell everyone that he hadn’t driven a car for as long as he can remember, which might not be saying much to be fair.

Leaving aside the revelation that while he has access to all the nuclear codes he can’t be trusted to get behind a steering wheel, Trump nevertheless girded his loins (don’t go there) and got in the front seat anyway.

And listening to Musk try to explain how it works is quite the watch.

Or if you want to cut to the chase.

Scenes. Extraordinary scenes.

Source @Acyn