The Daily Show subbed Elon Musk into right-wingers’ rants about George Soros, and the fit is uncanny

For years, right-wingers have been accusing billionaire philanthropist George Soros of – well – everything. The Hungarian former investment banker survived his country’s occupation by Nazis before moving to Paris, then the UK, and eventually to America, where he settled and became a citizen.

Right-wing attacks on him have often been of an antisemitic nature, and largely suggest he’s a shadowy figure controlling the world for nefarious purposes.

The Daily Show clipped up some of the accusations against him, but they changed the images to ones featuring Elon Musk. The result was – well, see for yourself.

“This alliance of big government and big tech and the billionaire class needs to be broken up.”

That sounds like an excellent suggestion. They should bring it up with the President. Or with Donald Trump.

Here’s what people have been saying about the Daily Show’s sleight of hand.

1.

Musk is far more of a risk than Soros. Just by sheer purchasing power. Then you add in Bezos, Zuck, and the rest that were front and center in the inauguration… yikes.

John

2.

Ppl only focusing on Elon while forgetting Donald Trump is also moving in synergy with him is a problem. Everything they’re explaining here also applies to Trump.

DSJP

3.

MAGA voters are cheering for crumbs while Trump hands his Broligarchs a huge $4T tax break! I’ll bet you won’t hear THAT on NewsMax!

ChrisGuess

4.

Tucker saying “the rest of us aren’t rich” will never not be funny.

Mobananas

5.

“If some kooky far-right guy, was given..”, “I would say the same exact thing”. We’re waiting …

JB

6.

Come on USA, get rid of the orange cancer and heal yourself soon.

Cthulhu Spawn

7.

Video is showing the Rights hypocrisy!

@cathybuffalochick

8.

I don’t remember the Dems would ever have Soros in the government with access to our info.

sarahconsoliverernst

9.

These comments just work so much better for muskmelon than Soros!

frankp907

10.

LOL I thought why is Fox being honest about Elon Musk!!!

Cory

11.

Oh the irony!

Andra Taylor Sr

12.

I literally thought it was Musk they were talking about until I read the caption. The description fits Musk more.

Dr.oyins

13.

It’s like they agree with us but just can’t connect the dots.

Bill Lee

14.

The hypocrisy of it all.

The Nick

JMoon5 had a suggestion.

Put this on FB for the boomers & zoomers to believe.

U ok hun?

