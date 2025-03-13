A GB News presenter got the hump with these anti-Musk ads going up around London and of all the 10/10 comebacks Deborah Meaden said it best

Celebrity Deborah Meaden elon musk GB News

We hadn’t come across Alex Armstrong – no, not the Pointless guy – but apparently he’s a presenter on GB News.

And we mention him because Armstrong has got the hump – really got the hump – with these rather ingenious anti-Elon Musk posters going up on bus stops and elsewhere around London.

Ones like this.

And this.

And here’s what Armstrong had to say on Twitter.

Who is funding this in the UK?

Why is it even happening in the UK?

Why are the left so consistently severely outraged by a man using his freedom of speech?pic.twitter.com/0K122zm6hP — Alex Armstrong (@alexharmstrong) March 13, 2025

And it prompted no end of replies, often entertaining and invariably on-point …

So you're complaining of people using THEIR freedom of speech to stop a man who uses HIS freedom of speech?! Lol — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) March 13, 2025

The right only like free speech when they’re the ones holding the talking stick and controlling the narrative. https://t.co/vvMSWrlyw7 — Miffy (@miffythegamer) March 13, 2025

Free speech is free speech, Alex. You can’t complain about it by shutting it down. ‘The left’ are not outraged. Normal folk are not comfortable with outward displays of Nazism. — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) March 13, 2025

Why are the right so consistently severely outraged by the left using his freedom of speech? https://t.co/nhtgcbrJfI — Dr Mariana Claire Marinovic (@DrMarianaClaire) March 13, 2025

… but we reckon Dragons’ Den legend Deborah Meaden said it best.

This is literally freedom of speech/expression in action and a very British way of expressing ourselves. https://t.co/U0kqwlROpy — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) March 13, 2025

Amen to that.

And just in the interests of balance and all that, here’s what Alex Armstrong (not the Pointless guy) said later.

For all the leftists who are very upset over some questions posed. Perhaps they can answer why they endorse multiple laws and advertising standards being broken? •Criminal Damage Act 1971 (flyposting)

•Defamation Act 2013 (libel)

•Public Order Act 1986 (Section 5 -… — Alex Armstrong (@alexharmstrong) March 13, 2025

