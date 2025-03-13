Celebrity Deborah Meaden elon musk GB News

A GB News presenter got the hump with these anti-Musk ads going up around London and of all the 10/10 comebacks Deborah Meaden said it best

Poke Reporter. Updated March 13th, 2025

We hadn’t come across Alex Armstrong – no, not the Pointless guy – but apparently he’s a presenter on GB News.

And we mention him because Armstrong has got the hump – really got the hump – with these rather ingenious anti-Elon Musk posters going up on bus stops and elsewhere around London.

Ones like this.

And this.

And here’s what Armstrong had to say on Twitter.

And it prompted no end of replies, often entertaining and invariably on-point …

… but we reckon Dragons’ Den legend Deborah Meaden said it best.

Amen to that.

And just in the interests of balance and all that, here’s what Alex Armstrong (not the Pointless guy) said later.

