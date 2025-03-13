Politics elon musk magas

These Musk protest ads going up around London were already good but the Maga fan fury they prompted took them to a whole new level

John Plunkett. Updated March 13th, 2025

We’ve got a lot of time – an awful lot of time – for the people behind these very funny and very clever protest ads about Elon Musk that you might have been lucky enough to spot around the place.

That Nazi/Roman/something else entirely salute (delete according to taste) that Musk did already feels a lifetime ago given everything that’s happened since.

And it was with that salute – along with everything else that’s happened since – that ads have been going up like this, courtesy of @OverthrowMusk.

And this.

And indeed this!

And they were taken to a whole new level by the fury they prompted in Maga fans everywhere after they were highlighted by @Basil_TGMD

And the level of self-awareness was something to behold.

So much for freedom of speech, eh?

But best of all – very best of all – was surely this one.

Snowflakes (and follow @OverthrowMusk for more of this sort of thing).

