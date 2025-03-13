These Musk protest ads going up around London were already good but the Maga fan fury they prompted took them to a whole new level

Politics elon musk magas

We’ve got a lot of time – an awful lot of time – for the people behind these very funny and very clever protest ads about Elon Musk that you might have been lucky enough to spot around the place.

That Nazi/Roman/something else entirely salute (delete according to taste) that Musk did already feels a lifetime ago given everything that’s happened since.

And it was with that salute – along with everything else that’s happened since – that ads have been going up like this, courtesy of @OverthrowMusk.

And this.

And indeed this!

Ashamed to see these going up in the UK No, I will not be deleting my X account to appease filthy communists Will you? pic.twitter.com/wKD0MEZLx5 — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) March 12, 2025

And they were taken to a whole new level by the fury they prompted in Maga fans everywhere after they were highlighted by @Basil_TGMD

This just shows we are winning. X is the number one source of news in most European countries. X does not censor, which enrages the left as they can’t win with freedom of expression. We are fighting the globalists one post at at a time. — The Last True Roman (@LastTrueRoman) March 12, 2025

They can fuck right off!!

My X account is staying right where it is thank you! — Wendy Oldershaw (@WendtheWalker) March 12, 2025

And the level of self-awareness was something to behold.

How ridiculous. We’re not living under a dictatorship, we won’t be told what to do by some unwashed, socialist, control freak.

I can imagine who gave authorisation if this is in London! — Firecookie (@FirecookieJulie) March 12, 2025

How is this not offensive?

Everyone should report it saying they don't know what X is but there is a picture on a bus stop that looks like somebody doing a Nazi salute.

Considering you can get arrested for offending someone on social media this is ridiculous that it is allowed.… — Micktheskinz (@Mickskinz) March 12, 2025

Woke activists hate success, hate free speech, and hate anything they can’t control. That’s why they want X gone. — Pax Britannia (@BritanniaRising) March 12, 2025

So much for freedom of speech, eh?

But best of all – very best of all – was surely this one.

Elon should sue for deformation whoever paid for this advert – Smearing @elonmusk *again* with his "Nazi" salute… Taken out of context. — JustAnotherUser_4 Rupert Lowe 4 PM 2029 (@JAU_4) March 12, 2025

Snowflakes (and follow @OverthrowMusk for more of this sort of thing).

Source @Basil_TGMD @frontlinekit