The young hate the old. The old hate the young.

But what if we could learn from each other?

As a wise man once said, “If a lot of people love each other, the world would be a better place to live”.

To this end, Redditors have been sharing the habits they used to think of as ‘old person habits’ but which they have now integrated into their lives after StumblinThroughLife asked this.

‘What’s an “old person” habit you’ve adopted because it’s actually a really good idea?’

Believe me, there’s something in here for everybody!

1.

All weekend errands are done before noon to beat the crowds. If I can’t get there before then, I’ll wait.

–StumblinThroughLife (OP) The proper old person errand hack is doing them on a Wednesday at like 1:30 pm.

–Oldachrome1107 I miss working restaurant hours. I’d get all my errands done in the middle of the week.

–Marzipanjam

2.

Early dinner!

–coolio-koolio Before 7pm, that’s the golden hour!

–SpecialAdeptness_007

3.

Ignore the clock, eat when you’re hungry, sleep when you’re tired.

–Heavy_Direction1507

4.

Taking my shoes off at the door and stepping straight into my slippers.

–Mare_lightbringer87 Same, but sweat pants. Walk in the door and my outside pants come off and my comfy pants go on.

–BigChiefBanos

5.

Lap blankets! I’m so toasty now.

–the_scar_when_you_go

6.

An older lady recommended flipping the garbage bags inside out so the seam is on the inside and your garbage bags won’t rip open as often. I still put my garbage in like this years later.

–YouAreNotTheThoughts That’s outstanding. I have to double bag a lot because of rips. I shall be using this old person tip going forward!

–MissPeppingtosh

7.

Comfy pants/trousers. Comfy shoes. Life’s too short for uncomfortable pants and shoes. I remember my friend’s mum commenting on my comfy shoes when I was 18. She said, “It’s all downhill from there. Once you start wearing comfy shoes you’ll be in comfy pants next.” Little did she know the granny pants were already on

–PersonalityTough6148

8.

Carrying ibuprofen in my pursue always. You never know when one might need it.

–BaseBallSwimming5274

9.

I always have stamps in my purse. One time my mother was in the hospital and I was helping her pay the bills and she told me to put stamps on the envelopes when I got home, and I just whipped them out right then and there. She looked at me with such adult pride.

–Zealousideal-Ear1991

10.

Not spending money.

–thether

